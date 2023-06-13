A Smarter Way to Build® reflects Champion Homes’ approach to building attainable homes. It encompasses the ease, timeliness, and value of the customer experience Champion Homes delivers, and it highlights how their homes are built with sustainable methods and materials, at or above code standards. As a direct example of the Company’s commitment to responsible environmental practices, Champion Homes continues to grow its partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation by planting one tree for every tree used in the homebuilding process.

Together with the Arbor Day Foundation, Champion Homes has planted nearly 800,000 trees through 19 strategic reforestation projects 2021. These large-scale tree planting efforts are designed to reach areas where Champion Homes are built and delivered, including communities impacted by fires and hurricanes.

The use of sustainable materials, such as wood products, are core to Champion Homes’ broader Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy. A key tenet of this strategy includes building homes that save energy for homeowners and provide a positive environmental impact.

The Champion Homes process begins with anticipating the needs of today’s buyer by designing homes that are thoughtfully sized for the customer’s use and budget, as well as optimizing land and energy consumption. The average home footprint of a Champion Home is 40-50% less than a home built on site, and when combined with its energy efficient windows, exteriors, insulation, and appliances, customers save money while making a difference.

As a market leader in off-site residential construction, Champion’s innovative homebuilding process results in less energy use and material waste compared to traditional site-built construction. Each home and its materials are planned well in advance, built with precision, and extra materials are captured via Champion’s on-site recycling process. Champion Homes’ customers have additional peace of mind knowing their homes are being built in controlled environments at the highest quality and standards.

“We are making it possible for more people to buy a home that’s built better, built faster and is more attainable,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO, Skyline Champion. “We achieve this by providing off-site solutions that are more innovative, affordable, and sustainable for our customers and homeowners.”

To learn more about Skyline Champion’s ESG program, visit:

Skyline+Champion+Corporation+-+Sustainability

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 7,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion provides construction services to install and set-up factory-built homes, operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada. Learn more about our products and services on the following company brand websites:

Arbor Day Foundation

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.arborday.org%2F

Manufactured and Modular Homes

www.championhomes.com

www.excelhomes.com

www.skylinehomes.com

www.genesishomes.com

Park Model RVs

www.athenspark.com

www.shoreparkrvs.com

Star Fleet Trucking

www.starfleettrucking.com

