RESTON, Va., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QTC Medical Services, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) company, today announced the opening of its new flagship clinic facility in Fairfax, Va. The clinic brings a range of health services to U.S. military veterans, separating and retiring service members, active duty and reserve service members and civilians. In addition, the clinic extends its services to encompass the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Federal Occupational Health program and U.S. government intelligence programs.

"We are proud to open this state-of-the-art facility and unleash the power of innovation for our military and federal communities," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "With this flagship QTC clinic, Leidos remains dedicated to delivering exceptional and streamlined care through industry-leading health delivery solutions."

"QTC remains steadfast in its commitment to local and national government agencies," said Larry Schaefer, QTC chief executive officer. "We're honored and excited to support examinees through this new flagship clinic."

"No servicemember or veteran should face long wait times to receive the health care they need," said U.S. Senator Tim Kaine. "I'm excited to see how QTC Medical Services' innovative approach and this new state-of-the-art facility will help provide high-quality, timely health care to Virginia's servicemembers and veterans in Northern Virginia."

"I am thrilled to welcome this new clinic to Fairfax," said U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly. "Northern Virginia is a hub for state-of-the-art medical care, and this clinic will only bolster those credentials. I look forward to the excellent care they will provide for many years to come."

At 7,800 square feet, the new facility is in an ideal location near Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. It features 10 exam rooms, 3 consultation rooms, 2 diagnostic testing rooms as well as separate lab, vitals and X-ray rooms. Additionally, the flagship facility has an ADA Audiology booth and enhanced security systems. These are integrated into the Leidos Global Headquarters Emergency Operations Center for efficient processing and service.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About QTC Management

QTC Management, Inc. (QTC), a Leidos company, partners with customers to identify existing and forecasted program needs and delivers a full complement of disability-focused medical examination and diagnostic testing services. Since 2000, QTC has provided more than 12 million physical examinations and diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.qtcm.com.

