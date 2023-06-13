Accenture+Federal+Services has won a $329 million prime contract to manage a comprehensive information assurance and privacy program for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The company will deliver a full suite of services, including risk and compliance support, incident management, diagnostics and mitigation support, threat intelligence and analysis, as well as a privacy program and cyber awareness training for Agency personnel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005264/en/

John Roche, Accenture Federal Services Managing Director, USAID Client Account Lead (Photo: Business Wire)

“USAID leads the federal government’s international development efforts in more than 100 nations. To accomplish its humanitarian mission to reduce poverty and strengthen democratic governance, USAID relies on a vast network of partners and a complex technology ecosystem capable of addressing overseas challenges,” said Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman. “Accenture Federal Services is honored to be entrusted with protecting the systems that form the framework of USAID’s enterprise operational capacity.”

Accenture Federal Services will support USAID’s Bureau for Management, Office of the Chief Information Officer with managing a sophisticated information assurance program with the ability to adapt as the global threat landscape rapidly evolves.

“This contract award marks Accenture Federal Services’ first prime contract with USAID. We are thrilled to be tapped to lead this critical initiative for the Agency,” said John Roche, a managing director in Accenture Federal Services and USAID client lead. “We look forward to delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that protect the integrity, confidentiality, and accountability of the Agency’s information assets.”

The period of performance is up to ten years.

Accenture Federal Services is a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services is a leading US federal services company and subsidiary of Accenture LLP. We empower the federal government to solve challenges, achieve greater outcomes, and build a digital core that is agile, smart, and secure. Our 13,000 people are united in a shared purpose to advance our clients’ mission-critical priorities that make the nation stronger and safer, and life better for people. We draw out the best of Accenture’s global network in nearly every industry, bringing proven commercial innovation to solutions built with advanced R&D, emerging technologies, and human-centered design at speed and scale. Together, we help clients create lasting value for their workforce, customers, and partners and make a difference for the country and our communities. See how we make change that matters at accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth, and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise, and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005264/en/