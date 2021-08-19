PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023
VANCOUVER, BC, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-23-042 (the "drill hole" or "Hole 42"), the second diamond drill hole of the 2023 drill program which is focused on expanding the recently announced initial resource at the RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") in the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. Hole 42 was drilled to expand the Blackjack deposit at depth and to the southeast and was stepped 80 m to the west of DDRCCC-23-041 (see news release dated May 24, 2023). Hole 42 intersected 180.2 m of 1.15 g/t Au within a larger interval of 215.1 m of 1.00 g/t Au. Assay results for DDRCCC-23-043, completed during the 2023 winter drilling program, are pending.
Assay highlights from DDRCCC-23-042 include:
- 215.1 metres (m) of 1.00 g/t Au from 273.71 m to 488.9 m including:
- 180.2 m of 1.15 g/t Au from 308.6 m,
- 2.35 m of 17.63 g/t Au from 311.0 m,
- 43.5 m of 1.66 g/t Au from 381.5 m,
- 30.7 m of 2.19 g/t Au from 381.5 m.
DDRCCC-23-042 ("Hole 42"), the second drill hole completed in 2023, was collared 215 m metres south of discovery drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 (see news release dated December 13, 2021) and was drilled at a northeast azimuth with a -60 degree dip (see Figures 1 and 2). The drill hole was designed to test for an extension of higher-grade gold mineralization at depth and southeast of drill holes DDRCCC-22-025, DDRCCC-22-038 and beneath DDRCCC-23-041) (see news releases dated June 13, 2022, November 30, 2022 and May 24, 2023).
From surface to 464 m RCCC23-042 intersected moderately to strongly altered metasediments cut by metre scale megacrystic quartz monzonite (MQMZ) and feldspar porphyry (FP) dykes and sills. From 464.0 m to the end of the hole at 527.3 m the hole intersected dominantly MQMZ with metre scale inclusions of metasediments. Quartz-sulphide (arsenopyrite +/- pyrrhotite +/- bismuthinite) veins occurred throughout the hole, with the highest density noted from 280 m to 488 m generally but not always associated with the MQMZ and FP units. Multiple occurrences of visible gold with bismuthinite were noted in the quartz veins (see Figures 4 and 5).
Widespread gold mineralization occurred throughout the latter half Hole 42 with the interval from 273.71 m to 488.9 m returning 215.1 m of 1.00 g/t Au, including 180.2 m of 1.15 g/t Au from 308.6 m and 30.7 m of 2.19 g/t Au from 381.5 m. The highest grade gold encountered in the hole was 2.35 m of 17.63 g/t Au from 311.0 m within a FP dyke.
Table 1 – Assay Highlights for DDRCCC-23-042
Drillhole ID
Azimuth
Dip
Length (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m)*
Au (g/t)
DDRCCC-23-042
28
-60
527.3
273.7
489.9
215.1
1.00
Including
308.6
488.9
180.2
1.15
Including
308.6
311.0
2.35
17.63
Including
381.5
488.9
107.4
1.34
Including
381.5
425.0
43.5
1.66
And
381.5
412.2
30.7
2.19
*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been completed at this time to determine true widths
ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref. 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to over 70 per cent passing below two millimetres and split using a riffle splitter. One-thousand-gram splits were pulverized to over 85 per cent passing below 75 microns. Gold determinations are by fire assay with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish on 50 g subsamples of the prepared pulp (ALS code: Au-ICP-22). Any sample returning over 10 g/t Au was re-analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 50 g subsample (ALS code: Au-GRA21). In addition, a 51-element analysis was performed on a 0.5 g subsample of the prepared pulps by an aqua regia digestion followed by an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish (ALS code: ME-MS41).
On January 19, 2023 Sitka Gold announced an Initial Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") guidelines for the RC Gold Property of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1). The road accessible, pit constrained Mineral Resource is classified as inferred and is contained in two near/on-surface zones: The Blackjack and Eiger deposits. The Mineral Resource estimate is presented in the following table at a base case cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au:
Table 2: RC Gold Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate
COG g/t Au
Blackjack Zone
Eiger Zone
Combined
Tonnes
Au g/t
0z Au
Tonnes
Au g/t
0z Au
Tonnes
Au g/t
0z Au
0.20
35,798
0.80
921
32,523
0.45
471
68,321
0.63
1,391
0.25
33,743
0.83
900
27,362
0.50
440
61,105
0.68
1,340
0.30
31,282
0.88
885
22,253
0.55
393
53,535
0.74
1,279
0.35
29,065
0.92
860
17,817
0.60
344
46,882
0.80
1,203
0.40
26,975
0.96
833
14,506
0.66
308
41,481
0.86
1,140
Notes
1.
Mineral resource estimate prepared by Ronald G. Simpson of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 19, 2023. Mineral Resources are classified using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards.
2.
The cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au is believed to provide a reasonable margin over operating and sustaining costs for open-pit mining and processing
3.
Mineral resources are constrained by an optimised pit shell using the following assumptions: US$1800/oz Au price; a 45° pit slope; assumed metallurgical recovery of 85%; mining costs of US$2.00 per tonne; processing costs of US$8.00 per tonne; G&A of US$1.50/t.
4.
Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
5.
Totals may not sum due to rounding.
The Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,340,000 ounces of gold at the RC Gold Project is comprised of two deposits: the Blackjack deposit containing 900,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.83 g/t gold and the Eiger deposit containing 440,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 0.50 g/t gold (see news release dated January 19, 2023). Both of these deposits are at/near surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).
The Blackjack and Eiger deposits are in close proximity to highway and power infrastructure, are road accessible year-round, remain open in all directions and are respectively located at the western and eastern end of a large, 500 metre by 2 kilometre intrusion related gold system that was recently discovered on the Property. To date, just 41 diamond drill holes have been drilled into this system for a total of approximately 14,500 metres with results of up to 201.0 m of 1.26 g/t gold from surface, including 82.0 m of 2.04 g/t gold and 19.5 m of 4.87 g/t gold at Blackjack (drill hole DDRCCC-22-040; see news release dated January 11, 2023) and 354 m of 0.41 g/t gold including 72 m of 0.72 g/t gold at Eiger (drill hole DDRCCC-21-09; see news release date August 19, 2021).
Several high priority intrusion related gold targets exist at RC Gold with nine outcropped intrusions identified to date over the 376 sq km property, however Sitka's main focus at the RC Gold Project has been on the underlying Clear Creek Property where a large 500 metre by 2000 metre intrusion related gold system covering the area over the Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger zones was identified. Prior to the onset of the 2023 winter drilling program, the Company had drilled 38 diamond drill holes into this system for a total of approximately 13,000 metres. This drilling culminated in the discovery of the Blackjack and Eiger deposits with an initial inferred mineral resource estimate of 1,340,000 gold ounces(1).
Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border with Victoria Gold's Clear Creek property at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.
Sitka recently announced a 43-101 compliant Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of 1,340,000 ounces of gold(1) beginning at surface and grading 0.68 g/t (see news release dated January 19, 2023). A resource expansion diamond drilling program is currently underway.
The Company is also planning additional drilling at its Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where a new Carlin-type gold system was recently discovered. The Company is focused on vectoring towards the high-grade core of this newly discovered system, which is located in the Cortez Trend just 40 km southeast of the Cortez Mine Complex of Barrick/Newmont, and plans for a 2023 drilling program at Alpha are currently underway.
Upcoming Events
Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events:
- TakeStock Calgary Capital Event, Calgary, AB: July 5, 2023
- YMA Property Tours, Dawson City, Yukon: July 16-22, 2023
- Precious Metals Summit, Beaver Creek, Colorado: September 12 - 15, 2023
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF
SITKA GOLD CORP.
"Donald Penner"
President and Director
