Manulife Financial Corporation announces results of Conversion Privilege of Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 25

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, June 6, 2023

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFCSEHK: 945

TORONTO , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation ("Manulife") today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the June 5, 2023 deadline for conversion of its currently outstanding 10,000,000 Non-cumulative Rate Reset Class 1 Shares Series 25 (the "Series 25 Preferred Shares") (TSX: MFC.PR.Q) into Non-cumulative Floating Rate Class 1 Shares Series 26 of Manulife (the "Series 26 Preferred Shares"), the holders of Series 25 Preferred Shares are not entitled to convert their Series 25 Preferred Shares into Series 26 Preferred Shares. There were 37,044 Series 25 Preferred Shares elected for conversion, which is less than the minimum one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 26 Preferred Shares.

Manulife_Financial_Corporation_Manulife_Financial_Corporation_an.jpg

As announced by Manulife on May 23, 2023, after June 19, 2023, holders of Series 25 Preferred Shares will be entitled to receive fixed rate non-cumulative preferential cash dividends on a quarterly basis, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Manulife and subject to the provisions of the Insurance Companies Act (Canada). The dividend rate for the five-year period commencing on June 20, 2023, and ending on June 19, 2028, will be 5.94200% per annum or $0.371375 per share per quarter, being equal to the sum of the five-year Government of Canada bond yield as of May 23, 2023, plus 2.55%, as determined in accordance with the terms of the Series 25 Preferred Shares.

Subject to certain conditions described in the prospectus supplement dated February 12, 2018 relating to the issuance of the Series 25 Preferred Shares, Manulife may redeem the Series 25 Preferred Shares, in whole or in part, on June 19, 2028 and on June 19 every five years thereafter.

The Series 25 Preferred Shares have not been and will not be registered in the United States under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the United States and any public offering of the securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO20637&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-financial-corporation-announces-results-of-conversion-privilege-of-non-cumulative-rate-reset-class-1-shares-series-25-301843561.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO20637&Transmission_Id=202306060830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO20637&DateId=20230606
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.