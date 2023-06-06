PR Newswire

BRONX, N.Y., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SYBLEU Inc. (OTC PINK: SYBE), a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics, has begun trading on the OTC PINK markets under the symbol SYBE.

SYBLEU has developed a corporate strategy centered around acquiring intellectual property and forging strategic partnerships to advance technologies to market. The company has focused on three areas which it believes are high-growth areas in biotechnology.

First, the company is particularly interested in developing drugs for treating cancer in companion animals. Current companion animal therapies do not take advantage of the important advances that cancer therapies have enjoyed in human health. There has been a dearth of translating those advances into treating companion animals.

Second, SYBLEU is carefully examining the role of AI and machine learning in clinical diagnostics. Recognizing that the genomic revolution, when coupled with the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, can potentially be used to predict cancer patient outcomes to a specific cancer treatment, the company's management is evaluating intellectual property in this space.

Third, advances in optics and plastics have enabled the design of disposable medical devices that, to date, have been expensive, reusable devices that must be sterilized between uses and rebuilt. The company is evaluating a technology that allows the manufacture of a disposable endoscope.

"There is so much exciting technological innovation in the biotechnology field right now," said Harry M. Lander, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of SYBLEU. "It seems that a convergence of biology (e.g., genomics), computational advances (e.g., AI and machine learning) and manufacturing (e.g., 3-D printing) is occurring in several fields that is resulting in new drugs, devices and diagnostic capabilities that will have far-reaching impact on human and animal health."

"Launching SYBLEU now is very exciting," said Joe Vaini, CEO of SYBLEU. "We will examine cutting-edge technologies and perform deep due-diligence as we select which technologies to pursue. We will also ensure that SYBLEU has a top-flight management team that will complement its needs as the company grows."

About SYBLEU

SYBLEU Inc. (OTC PINK: SYBE) is a biotechnology company focused on therapies for human and animal health, medical devices, and clinical diagnostics. We are focused on acquiring intellectual property and forging strategic partnerships to advance technologies to market. SYBLEU is currently exploring opportunities in veterinary therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical devices. Additional information on SYBLEU is available at http://www.sybleu.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mr. Joe Vaini

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1 (800) 807 4631

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sybleu-inc-announces-corporate-strategy-and-public-listing-301841868.html

SOURCE SYBLEU Inc.