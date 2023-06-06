PR Newswire

Large-Capacity Tabletop Freezer Expands Line of Controlled-Rate Freezers for Cell and Gene Therapies; Now Available for Order

BOTHELL, Wash., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) and broader biopharma markets, today announced the launch of a new, large-capacity controlled-rate freezer (CRF) to expand its CRF product line, which now stands at three different form factors. Branded as the IntelliRate i67C, this tabletop freezer fulfills a crucial customer need for higher volume production of cell therapies.

Todd Berard, BioLife's Chief Marketing Officer, commented, "With a capacity that's 40% larger than other tabletop CRFs, IntelliRate i67C is perfectly sized to efficiently scale precision rate freezing as a customer's capacity needs grow. We designed the IntelliRate i67C to increase single-batch, LN2 CRF capacity from mid- and late-stage clinical research to initial commercial manufacturing volumes. Fewer runs simplify the programming, setup, LN2 monitoring and power requirements, while the small footprint preserves valuable lab space."

The IntelliRate i67C features 67-liter (2.35 cu. ft.) volume inside the chamber, allowing for run capacities of 2,166 2mL vials, 26 (1 liter bag) to 104 (50mL bag) cassettes, or 272 canes. It boasts the largest touchscreen controller in its class to execute a wide range of preset and variable programming capabilities including the setup of repeatable, 21 CFR Part 11-compliant freeze profiles. The IntelliRate CRF also offers a range of options for enhanced multi-probe monitoring, racking and sample management.

Berard continued, "BioLife already has the largest selection of controlled-rate freezer sizes and features. This new product expands our cryogenic freezer platform with a larger capacity CRF and allows us to support autologous and allogeneic CGT customers from preclinical research though to commercial-scale manufacturing. We're delighted to offer another critical cold chain management tool to protect high-value biologic materials that require precise control of the critical freezing process before subsequent frozen storage."

The IntelliRate i67C is now available to order. To learn more about the IntelliRate i67C and BioLife's complete line of freezers, please visit us here or contact our sales or customer care team at [email protected].

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic controlled-rate freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com or follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected performance of the Company's high capacity controlled-rate freezers, the demand for and impact of the high capacity controlled-rate freezers for the Company's customers, the average sale price and gross margin of the high capacity controlled-rate freezers, and the impact on gross margin of the high capacity controlled-rate freezers on the Company's freezer line of products generally. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, uncertainty regarding unexpected costs associated with the production or scaling up of production of the high capacity controlled-rate freezers, market adoption of the high capacity controlled-rate freezers specifically or the company's suite of products generally, the ability of the company to implement its business strategy, uncertainty regarding third-party market projections, market volatility, competition, litigation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

