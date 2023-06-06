Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Partners with SAP and IBM to Improve Customer Experience

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., June 6, 2023

New Customer Information System Platform Offers Best-in-Class Technology Solution

DOVER, Del., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) today announced that it has partnered with both SAP and IBM to implement a new customer solution, replacing and consolidating its two legacy billing systems. The platform will allow Chesapeake Utilities to better serve its existing customers and enhance its capabilities to support growth, enabling the Company to onboard new customers and future acquisitions more quickly and easily.

"Our Company has identified five organizational imperatives that are key to our future success: safety, team, service, improve and grow," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "This project – the largest technology project in the Company's history – will help us realize the goals that align with our five imperatives and propel our success in regards to the customer experience. Wise investments like this align with our customer care strategy, which includes best-in-class customer service, accessible technology and continuous improvements. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do."

A team comprised of Chesapeake Utilities employees and consultants from both SAP and IBM will collaborate to implement the new customer information system to support more than 220,000 customers in Delaware, Maryland and Florida. The new system will be fully implemented in 2024.

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions, and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For more information, contact:
Brianna Patterson
Manager, Public Relations and Strategic Communications
302-217-7050
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH19567&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chesapeake-utilities-corporation-partners-with-sap-and-ibm-to-improve-customer-experience-301842508.html

SOURCE Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

