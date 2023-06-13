Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit+Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, announced that it is expanding its platform+architecture to include a proprietary Generative AI operating system (GenOS) with custom-trained financial large language models (LLMs) that specialize in solving tax, accounting, marketing, cash flow, and personal finance challenges.

Intuit’s GenOS empowers Intuit technologists to design, build and deploy breakthrough generative AI (GenAI) experiences with unparalleled speed. The company is fueling rapid innovation at scale across its products and services to solve its customers’ most important financial problems and drive durable growth.

“Our vision is to become the financial assistant in our customers’ pockets that fuels their livelihoods and, in turn, creates a thriving economy,” said Sasan Goodarzi, president and CEO of Intuit. “The depth of our customer data, along with our proprietary GenOS platform, create a competitive advantage for Intuit. We are proud to be launching powerful financial LLMs, and are strategically partnering with world-class players in GenAI to unlock new opportunities to serve our customers, becoming an AI platform leader in fintech.”

Intuit’s robust data and AI capabilities are foundational to the company’s success as an industry leader in the financial technology sector for consumer and small business customers. The company has 400,000 customer and financial attributes per small business, as well as 55,000 tax and financial attributes per consumer, and connects with over 24,000 financial institutions. With more than 730 million AI-driven customer interactions per year, Intuit is generating 58 billion machine learning predictions per day. Intuit’s end-to-end approach maximizes customer value with a single, unified data architecture. With this robust data set, Intuit is delivering personalized AI-driven experiences to more than 100 million consumer and small business customers, with speed at scale.

Intuit’s GenOS unleashes the power of GenAI across the company’s global technology organization, underpinned by knowledge engineering that automatically checks for accuracy and completeness, machine learning, and multiple financial LLMs custom-trained on vast amounts of rich financial 360 degree customer data from Intuit’s platform to deliver humanized and personalized experiences. The LLMs, informed by a vast data layer, combined with Intuit’s network of domain experts and data protection controls position the company to provide customers with relevant, personalized information and advice across our product portfolio.

Intuit GenOS is comprised of four core components:

GenStudio: A special, dedicated development environment allowing Intuit’s developers to rapidly experiment with and refine generative AI experiences for users.

GenRuntime: An intelligent layer that chooses the right large language model in real time and calls the right data access points to ensure that users receive accurate and complete responses, informed by their specific needs and situation.

GenUX: A library of user-interface components and consistent user flows which ensure a clear, delightful, and transparent experience for interacting with the LLMs.

Financial Large Language Models: Custom trained financial LLMs that specialize in solving tax, accounting, marketing, cash flow, and personal finance challenges. They can provide actionable insights and invoke actions like contacting human experts.

Generative AI is transforming the way humans interact with computers. Intuit is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of transformation and disruption given the company’s rich data platform, established AI foundation, commitment to data stewardship, and the introduction of our proprietary Intuit GenAI Operating System. Intuit is already seeing its AI-driven expert platform transforming the industry and powering prosperity.

About Intuit

