lululemon and Xponential Fitness (NYSE: XPOF), the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, are thrilled to announce the renewal of their partnership, bringing an expanded selection of digital workouts to lululemon Studio. Xponential Fitness will soon be increasing the number of workouts from Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and YogaSix on the lululemon Studio platform. This exciting collaboration builds upon the success of the initial launch last October and further enhances the offerings available to lululemon Studio members.

lululemon Studio has quickly become a leading destination for on-demand and live-streamed fitness classes. lululemon Studio subscribers have enjoyed access to over 10,000 classes, and now they can enjoy even more variety with the increased number of workouts from Xponential Fitness brands. Not only can members of lululemon Studio stream a diverse range of workouts, featuring Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and YogaSix classes, but they can take advantage of discounted classes at the brick-and-mortar locations of these brands across the country.

“Xponential acknowledges the evolving landscape of the modern fitness consumer, who seeks a seamless blend of digital and in-person workouts that cater to their diverse needs,” said Garrett Marshall, President of Xponential+. "In line with lululemon's vision, Xponential is dedicated to bridging the gap between digital and in-person fitness experiences. We recognize the dynamic expectations of today's hybrid fitness consumer and are very pleased to continue our partnership with lululemon."

“We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Xponential Fitness and bring an expanded selection of their world class workouts to lululemon Studio,” said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation at lululemon. “Our guests are looking for hybrid fitness options, and this extension of our partnership will enable them to continue to access workouts from Pure Barre, Rumble, AKT, and YogaSix both digitally and through in-person fitness experiences.”

The Xponential workouts on lululemon Studio showcase highly skilled instructors from Xponential's own digital platform, Xponential+ (XPLUS), available with a free+trial for those who have not experienced Xponential Fitness’ transformative workouts.

The partnership between lululemon and Xponential Fitness represents a significant step in furthering Xponential’s mission of making boutique fitness accessible to everyone. Xponential Fitness has expanded its digital presence to complement the studio workouts available at their 2,500-plus locations worldwide.

For more information about Xponential Fitness, please visit www.xponential.com. To learn more about lululemon Studio and explore Xponential's workouts on the platform, visit www.lululemon.com%2FStudio.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 16 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About lululemon athletica inc.

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is a technical athletic apparel, footwear and accessories company for yoga, running, training, and most other activities, creating transformational products and experiences that build meaningful connections, unlocking greater possibility and wellbeing for all. Setting the bar in innovation of fabrics and functional designs, lululemon works with yogis and athletes in local communities around the world for continuous research and product feedback. For more information, visit lululemon.com.

