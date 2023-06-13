P&G's VÖOST Breaks into Leading Vitamin Form with the Launch of New VÖOST Gummies

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VÖOST, a vitamin boost brand from P&G, is expanding its product offering with the launch of new VÖOST Gummies. Now available online and in-store at retailers nationwide, VÖOST Gummies offer a simple and convenient way to elevate and customize customers’ everyday vitamin routines.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005061/en/

VOOST_Gummies_Family_Shot.jpg

VÖOST Gummies are a simple and convenient vitamin boost to help elevate and customize your everyday vitamin routine. (Photo: Business Wire)

VÖOST Gummies offer a convenient form that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and deliver on four of the most popular benefits in the vitamins, minerals and supplements category including Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins, Immunity and B12. The delicious, fruit-forward vitamins have an enjoyable texture without a sugar coating and meet customers' ever-evolving health and wellness needs.

“We are excited to launch our delicious new VÖOST Gummies lineup, which was expertly designed to meet Millennials’ unique needs. We know our consumers lead active, on-the-go lifestyles and want vitamins designed to keep up with them,” said Paul Gama, P&G Global President of Personal Healthcare. “VÖOST Gummies do just that – our nutrient dense formulas are crafted with incredible flavors to help Millennials get vitamin boosts when they need them most.”

VÖOST Gummies are now available in a 90-count bottle online and in-store nationwide for $13.94. Varieties include:

  • Women’s Multivitamin (Tropical Fruit Flavored): Delivers 100% daily value of 12 essential nutrients and packed with the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients women need to support daily health*
  • Men's Multivitamin (Blueberry Pomegranate Flavored): Delivers 100% daily value of 12 essential nutrients and packed with the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients men need to support daily health*
  • Immunity (Orange Zest Flavored): Each serving delivers 100% daily value of 4 key nutrients, including Vitamin C, Vitamin A, D and Zinc to support your immune system function* + complimentary acerola and echinacea
  • Vitamin B12 (Pomegranate Citrus Flavored): Supports cellular energy metabolism*

About VÖOST

VÖOST is a vitamin boost brand from P&G that helps elevate and customize everyday vitamin routines. With a variety of forms and vitamin boosts, VÖOST supports a wide array of health and wellness needs that makes taking vitamins easy and delicious. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, VÖOST is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.voostvitamin.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005061r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005061/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.