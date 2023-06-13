VÖOST, a vitamin boost brand from P&G, is expanding its product offering with the launch of new VÖOST Gummies. Now available online and in-store at retailers nationwide, VÖOST Gummies offer a simple and convenient way to elevate and customize customers’ everyday vitamin routines.

VÖOST Gummies offer a convenient form that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere and deliver on four of the most popular benefits in the vitamins, minerals and supplements category including Men’s and Women’s Multivitamins, Immunity and B12. The delicious, fruit-forward vitamins have an enjoyable texture without a sugar coating and meet customers' ever-evolving health and wellness needs.

“We are excited to launch our delicious new VÖOST Gummies lineup, which was expertly designed to meet Millennials’ unique needs. We know our consumers lead active, on-the-go lifestyles and want vitamins designed to keep up with them,” said Paul Gama, P&G Global President of Personal Healthcare. “VÖOST Gummies do just that – our nutrient dense formulas are crafted with incredible flavors to help Millennials get vitamin boosts when they need them most.”

VÖOST Gummies are now available in a 90-count bottle online and in-store nationwide for $13.94. Varieties include:

Women’s Multivitamin (Tropical Fruit Flavored): Delivers 100% daily value of 12 essential nutrients and packed with the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients women need to support daily health*

About VÖOST

VÖOST is a vitamin boost brand from P&G that helps elevate and customize everyday vitamin routines. With a variety of forms and vitamin boosts, VÖOST supports a wide array of health and wellness needs that makes taking vitamins easy and delicious. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, VÖOST is owned and distributed by The Procter & Gamble Company. For more information, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.voostvitamin.com.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com%2Fnews.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

