Regions Bank Names New Head of Homebuilder Finance

2 hours ago
Regions+Bank on Tuesday announced veteran banker Fred Behnke has been named head of the bank’s Homebuilder Finance team. Behnke most recently served as regional manager for the company’s east region and succeeds Danny Hill, who retired from Regions.

Fred Behnke, head of Regions Bank’s Homebuilder Finance team. (Photo: Business Wire)

Specialized bankers in Regions’ Homebuilder Finance team support loans to homebuilders for new home construction, lot purchases and development, and ancillary financial needs. Additionally, the group works closely with colleagues across Regions’ Corporate and Commercial Banking divisions, as well as our Wealth Management and Consumer Banking teams, to deliver the bank’s team-based banking approach, called Regions360.

“Homebuilders nationwide are working to meet a significant demand for housing, and it pays to have a productive relationship with financial professionals who have the experience to help guide clients through all economic cycles,” said Mike Smith, head of Regions’ Real Estate Banking division. “Fred’s successful tenure here at Regions, combined with the insights of our entire Homebuilder Finance team, will help us deliver even greater value for clients while supporting the development of important housing opportunities throughout our footprint.”

Behnke joined AmSouth Bank, a predecessor to Regions, in 1999 as a Homebuilder Finance relationship manager serving clients across Florida. He was elevated to serve as regional manager in 2007.

“Regions operates in vibrant, growing markets across the Southeast, Texas and beyond. Our team is helping homebuilders meet the needs of today, plan for the opportunities of tomorrow, and build sustainable success,” Behnke said. “With market volatility, inflation and higher interest rates of late, many homeowners are having to adjust their financial goals. However, housing continues to be a major need in growth communities across the Southeast, and we see many of our homebuilders adjusting their business plans to maximize cash flow to help meet the continued demand for housing. I’m incredibly proud of the entire Homebuilder Finance team and the collaborative approach we take to providing customized, tailored solutions to meet the needs of homebuilders. Our relationship-based approach to service is another way we’re distinguishing Regions in the marketplace and helping clients reach their comprehensive financial goals.”

A graduate of the University of South Florida with a degree in Finance, Behnke earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Florida.

Regions also announced the following promotions as part of Behnke’s team:

  • David Jewell succeeds Behnke as regional manager for the company’s east region. Jewell joined Regions in 2006 and has worked on the Homebuilder Finance team since 2008. A graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Financial Management, Jewell serves large, regional homebuilders and community developers across the Southeast.
  • Justin Smith succeeds Jewell and will serve as relationship manager for the east region, supporting homebuilder clients in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington, D.C. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2008 with a Bachelor of Science in Corporate Finance. Smith joined Regions in 2009 and has worked on the Homebuilder Finance team since 2011, most recently serving as Credit Products team leader for the group.

“When homebuilders work with Regions, they are working with professionals who have a deep understanding of their industry, their challenges, and their opportunities,” concluded Mike Smith. “Danny Hill’s years of dedicated leadership positioned us well for the future. Fred Behnke, David Jewell, Justin Smith, and all members of the Homebuilder Finance team are committed to building on Danny’s legacy of service while keeping clients first.”

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (

NYSE:RF, Financial), with $154 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,250 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

