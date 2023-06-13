Intel Corporation today announced it will hold an investor webinar at 8:30 a.m. PDT on June 21, 2023, to provide an update on the company’s internal foundry model. David Zinsner, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jason Grebe, corporate vice president and general manager of Corporate Planning, will discuss how Intel’s internal foundry model is designed to shift the way the company operates and drive a more efficient cost structure.

A live webcast will be publicly accessible on Intel's Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and a webcast replay will be available on the site.

About Intel

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better. To learn more about Intel’s innovations, go to newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

