CareTrust REIT, Inc. ( NYSE:CTRE, Financial) announced today that it has released a new investor presentation and business update in conjunction with NAREIT's REITweek 2023 Investor Conference.

The new presentation can be accessed under the "Events and Presentations" tab on the Investors page of CareTrust's website, at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.caretrustreit.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fdefault.aspx.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005737/en/