Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that the city of Austin, Texas, has successfully launched a comprehensive, single Enterprise+Data+Platform (EDP) from Tyler to enhance data accessibility and transparency for employees, residents, and community members.

This significant evolution in the city’s data management system builds upon Austin’s longstanding commitment to open data and internal data-sharing practices. The new platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), consolidates data resources into one accessible location, streamlining the administration process and promoting interdepartmental collaboration.

“The city of Austin has been committed to transparency through open data for quite some time, and we’ve been able to demonstrate this transparency through displaying capital projects, strategic dashboards, and open budget tools,” said Divya Rathanlal, IT corporate manager, city of Austin.

The city, alongside Tyler, has migrated more than 4,000 assets from multiple sites into the new single platform. The process involved rebuilding more than 250 legacy assets, redefining metadata standards, and creating custom roles for the EDP. The launch also included comprehensive training for approximately 30 new participants to ensure familiarization and effective utilization of the new site.

“Along with Tyler, we’ve been able to refresh this program within our city and awaken a new interest in internal and open data, empowering department liaisons to own the publishing workflow and data lifecycle. This results in more accurate and more robust data that everyone can use,” Rathanlal added.

With city leadership, management, the open data team, and department liaisons all engaged in the program, Austin plans to build on this project by offering more education throughout the year and continuing to clarify and expand governance policies.

“Austin is a leader in government open data,” said Franklin Williams, president of Tyler’s Data & Insights Division. “Their user-friendly open data portal, with conveniently tagged datasets, facilitates easy searches for categories of interest. We look forward to partnering with Austin as they continue to expand their data-sharing capabilities citywide.”

Austin is the capital city of Texas and the state’s fourth largest city. It has been one of the fastest growing large cities in the U.S. since 2010, with a current population of more than 2.1 million people. This move to a consolidated, single EDP is a testament to Austin’s commitment to maintaining transparency, efficiency, and service quality in a rapidly growing and dynamic urban landscape.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 40,000 successful installations across nearly 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

