Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced that a 100-year-old candy company in the Northeast signed a contract for 2 new K1 Solar Powered Blue Light Towers.

The K1 Blue Light Tower emergency phone delivers completely wireless emergency phone operation, 24/7/365, even in harsh weather conditions with voice connectivity, broadcast warning capability, a flashing strobe, and night area illumination to assist responders in locating callers.

This multi-generational, family-owned confectioner owns numerous iconic candy brands and is one of the largest confectioners in the United States. Knightscope is proud to have been selected to protect such an iconic figure in American history.

The Robot Roadshow Heads to El Paso

The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will host the Robot Roadshow on June 20-21, 2023, at 7051 S Desert Blvd #B250, Canutillo, TX 79835, from 10:00am to 2:00pm Mountain Time. To date, the Robot Roadshow has made 85 landings in 26 states and Washington, D.C.

Located in the Sun City, The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso is the only Outlet shopping center in the area. With almost 100 name-brand stores – The North Face, Nike, Coach, Brooks Brothers, Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Oakley Vault, Johnston and Murphy, Crocs, and others – The Outlet Shoppes offers an array of merchandise at 20 percent to 70 percent off department store prices. Along with incredible gifts and savings, the center provides amenities such as a dancing water fountain, strollers, children’s play areas, wheelchairs, tax refund services, and free events on a monthly basis. Please check+the+schedule for more details or to book your visit.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

The Robot Roadshow is free for all to attend. Available slots do fill up fast, so it is recommended that those interested book+a+Pod+visit+here to get one-on-one attention.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

