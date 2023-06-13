Ameriprise Financial Named One of the "Most Trustworthy Companies in America" by Newsweek for the Second Consecutive Year

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) has been named to Newsweek’s list of “Most Trustworthy Companies in America” for the second consecutive year. The list, also in its second year, recognizes 700 companies in 23 industries.

“We’re honored by the trust our more than two million clients put in Ameriprise, and we’re committed to putting their needs first,” said Jim Cracchiolo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ameriprise. “We have invested significantly in creating a best-in-class client experience centered on their goals and priorities for the future – delivered through Ameriprise advisors who care deeply about serving their needs.”

Newsweek partnered with market research and industry ranking provider Statista to survey 25,000 U.S. residents from July to November 2022. Respondents were asked to rate companies they know on three touchpoints of trust – from the viewpoint of consumers, investors, and employees.

This recognition is the latest the firm received for trust. Ameriprise was ranked as the #2 brand within financial services for Customer Trust by the 2022 Forrester Consumer Trust Index.1 The firm was also named one of the Most Trusted Wealth Management Companies of 2022 according to Investor’s Business Daily.2

To learn about Ameriprise, visit Ameriprise.com or read about the company’s corporate social responsibility efforts in its 2023 Responsible+Business+Report.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Newsweek and Statista recognized the Most Trustworthy Companies in America across 23 industries. Approximately 25,000 U.S. residents were surveyed from July to November 2022 about U.S.-based companies with revenues over $500 million, rating those with which they were familiar in three areas of trust: customer, investor, and employee. Social listening assessments were conducted for the top 1,000 companies with sufficient survey responses. A total of 272,000 mentions were collected live (January to February 2023) and from historical data (October 2022 to January 2023). The final 700 companies were ranked based on an aggregate score of survey and social listening results. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated for this list but did pay a fee to Statista to cite the results. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newsweek.com%2Frankings%2Fmost-trustworthy-companies-america-2023.

1 Ameriprise Financial received one of the highest Customer Trust Index scores among Financial Services in Forrester’s proprietary 2022 U.S. Customer Trust Index ranking. The ranking was based on Forrester’s Customer Trust Index Scores, derived from Forrester’s Customer survey of 10,655 U.S. consumers measuring 12 Investment Firms from March 29 to May 26, 2022. Customer Trust Index scores for individual financial services brands reflect the average level of trust customers have in a brand. Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any Customer Trust Index report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated for this rating. Ameriprise did pay a licensing fee to publicly cite the results of the survey.

2 The Most Trusted Financial Companies Survey is conducted by Investor's Business Daily and TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence, ranking financial companies based on consumer trust. The study was conducted in two phases, with 691 individuals responding to Phase 1 in June and July 2022 and 6,520 participants in Phase 2 from July 7 – 21, 2022. Eighty-five companies met the requirements for inclusion in the rankings (i.e., 100 or 125 respondents, depending on the category). Phase 1 identified attributes of financial institutions that are most important to consumers in terms of “trust.” Phase 2 used the attributes defined in Phase 1, and respondents evaluated companies on the attributes based on a five-point scale based on how much they trusted the company regarding that attribute. Scores were computed by taking the difference between the percentage of respondents giving high and low scores. Percentages were weighted and used to produce the overall Trust Index rating. Ameriprise did not pay a fee to be evaluated for this rating. Ameriprise did pay a fee to publicly cite the results of the survey. See https%3A%2F%2Fwww.investors.com%2Fnews%2Fcustomer-trust-survey-methodology-2022%2F.

