Starting this June, HEINZ® is launching The United States of Saucemerica (“Saucemerica”) Collection: a new, limited-edition line-up of fifty United States-inspired condiment packet designs. Saucemerica packets are available in seven different HEINZ condiment varieties, and each packet’s unique design corresponds to one of the fifty states and its most notable dish – hello Idaho French Fries and Wisconsin Fried Cheese Curds! Rolling out nationwide through the end of August, HEINZ is encouraging fans to collect as many different states’ packets as possible and upload them to www.saucemerica.com for a chance to win $500,000 worth of exciting prizes, including a grand prize of $100,000.1

“From art to coins, stamps, and more, collecting culture has become a popular practice with devoted fanbases,” says Devaang Sibal, Brand Manager, HEINZ Away from Home. “But perhaps the most unexpected collectible is the HEINZ packet. An iconic on-the-go staple, HEINZ fans everywhere collect packets in their homes, bags, and cars, to ensure they are always on hand in case of a condiment conundrum. With the Saucemerica Collection, we are excited to pay homage to this fan behavior with the unique, hometown pride-evoking designs and multiple chances for fans to win prizes.”

Each Saucemerica packet features either HEINZ Ketchup, Yellow Mustard, Real Mayonnaise, Ranch, BBQ Sauce, Tartar Sauce, or Simply Ketchup, and the packet designs draw inspiration from the most beloved dishes from each of the fifty states. From a Maryland Crab Cake-inspired Tartar Sauce packet to Texas Brisket BBQ Sauce, HEINZ carefully paired each state with the condiment variety that best enhances the dish spotlighted.

Through the end of August, fans can collect the Saucemerica packets at restaurants, drive-thrus, theme parks, movie theaters, stadiums, and more across the country. To ensure consumers can collect as many unique packs as possible all summer long, every participating operator will receive a mix of states throughout June, July, and August, depending on which of the seven HEINZ condiment varieties they feature on their menu.

Fans who want to participate for a chance to win prizes can follow these easy steps to submit each new state packet they collect and keep track of what they’ve collected, thus far:

Visit www.saucemerica.com and register for an account Log into your account and visit the Saucemerica Hub Click add to collection and select the state for which you want to upload your packet photo Upload your photo and click “send it”!

After fans submit a photo of their newest state packet, HEINZ will verify the photo, and then they will see their “Saucemerica Map” update to indicate their submission has been counted. Consumers are also encouraged to “Take a Spin Around America” each day for a chance to win one of over 1,000 instant win prizes.At the end of August, participating fans will be entered for a chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to a $100,000 grand prize, based on how many unique packets they collected.1

The new Saucemerica Collection supports HEINZ’s first ever global creative platform, “It Has to be HEINZ,” which pays homage to its fans by celebrating the irrational love people have for HEINZ– from real fans’ personal love affairs with the brand, to the love and care its products are made with. Inspired by real fan stories, including those who always keep condiment packets on hand for “sauce-mergencies,” the brand lives its new purpose with the Saucemerica Collection, uplifting and celebrating this beloved behavior.

To learn more about the Saucemerica Collection and for full rules and regulations, please visit www.saucemerica.com. And to keep up with all things HEINZ, follow @Heinz on Instagram and @Heinz_us on TikTok.

