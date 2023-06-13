ScanSource%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, has been recognized by HPE Aruba Networking as its U.S. Distributor of the Year. ScanSource received this award at HPE Aruba Networking’s annual conference, Atmosphere ’23.

ScanSource received recognition for revenue growth, innovative marketing activities and overall commitment and execution of collaborative strategies. This recognition demonstrates ScanSource’s specialized expertise in this space and greater engagement with the HPE Aruba Networking team to drive growth.

“Our hyper focus and successful efforts in building a solid relationship based on trust has led to ScanSource receiving this honor,” said Cody Fritz, vice president, supplier services at ScanSource, Inc. “To receive this award in recognition of all aspects of our business, including Sales, Operations, and Marketing, is exceptional and a true testament to our team’s unwavering commitment and sheer passion. We are beyond proud of our team.”

“Our annual Top Partner awards are designed to recognize the outstanding customer service, industry knowledge, and technical excellence of our world-class partners and distributors – along with their overall achievements,” said Jim Harold, vice president of North America channels for HPE Aruba Networking. “As the role of a partner changes from providing technology solutions at a competitive price to helping customers best deliver business outcomes and customer experiences, these honorees have shown a commitment to understanding their customers’ key business and technical challenges and enabling them to achieve their goals by providing expert guidance, innovative technologies, and flexible consumption models. We congratulate ScanSource for being named the 2023 U.S. Distributor of the Year, and thank them for their dedication to their customers’ success.”

The annual Top Channel Partner awards acknowledge the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for HPE Aruba Networking in the areas of sales growth, expertise in HPE Aruba Networking solutions, and commitment to providing excellent customer service. Winners were selected based on financial performance, technical proficiency, and a demonstrated ability to help shared customers achieve desired business outcomes. ScanSource and HPE Aruba Networking have been partners since 2007.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

