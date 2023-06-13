ScanSource Named U.S. Distributor of the Year by HPE Aruba Networking

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ScanSource%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud, has been recognized by HPE Aruba Networking as its U.S. Distributor of the Year. ScanSource received this award at HPE Aruba Networking’s annual conference, Atmosphere ’23.

ScanSource received recognition for revenue growth, innovative marketing activities and overall commitment and execution of collaborative strategies. This recognition demonstrates ScanSource’s specialized expertise in this space and greater engagement with the HPE Aruba Networking team to drive growth.

“Our hyper focus and successful efforts in building a solid relationship based on trust has led to ScanSource receiving this honor,” said Cody Fritz, vice president, supplier services at ScanSource, Inc. “To receive this award in recognition of all aspects of our business, including Sales, Operations, and Marketing, is exceptional and a true testament to our team’s unwavering commitment and sheer passion. We are beyond proud of our team.”

“Our annual Top Partner awards are designed to recognize the outstanding customer service, industry knowledge, and technical excellence of our world-class partners and distributors – along with their overall achievements,” said Jim Harold, vice president of North America channels for HPE Aruba Networking. “As the role of a partner changes from providing technology solutions at a competitive price to helping customers best deliver business outcomes and customer experiences, these honorees have shown a commitment to understanding their customers’ key business and technical challenges and enabling them to achieve their goals by providing expert guidance, innovative technologies, and flexible consumption models. We congratulate ScanSource for being named the 2023 U.S. Distributor of the Year, and thank them for their dedication to their customers’ success.”

The annual Top Channel Partner awards acknowledge the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners and distributors for HPE Aruba Networking in the areas of sales growth, expertise in HPE Aruba Networking solutions, and commitment to providing excellent customer service. Winners were selected based on financial performance, technical proficiency, and a demonstrated ability to help shared customers achieve desired business outcomes. ScanSource and HPE Aruba Networking have been partners since 2007.

For more information about ScanSource and HPE Aruba Networking, please visit scansource.com.

About ScanSource, Inc.

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC) is a leading hybrid distributor connecting devices to the cloud and accelerating growth for customers across hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud. ScanSource enables customers to deliver solutions for their end users to address changing buying and consumption patterns. ScanSource sells through multiple, specialized routes-to-market with hardware, SaaS, connectivity and cloud services offerings from the world’s leading suppliers of point-of-sale (POS), payments, barcode, physical security, unified communications and collaboration, telecom and cloud services. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, ScanSource was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in South Carolina and on FORTUNE magazine’s 2023 List of World’s Most Admired Companies. ScanSource ranks #817 on the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.scansource.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005305r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005305/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.