Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) provided an update on forest fires in Abitibi and the Eeyou-Istchee region in the James Bay area affecting the Casa Berardi operations.

Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests announced the closure of forest lands and certain roads, which include the access road to the Casa Berardi mine site. The Company has suspended operations at the Casa Berardi mine temporarily. All mine personnel are safe, and the infrastructure has not been impacted. The Company continues to comply with the directives of the Ministry and is in close contact with the authorities.

ABOUT HECLA

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3A+HL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Quebec, Canada, the Company is developing a mine in the Yukon, Canada, and owns a number of exploration and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

