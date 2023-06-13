NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced the launch of three new solutions as part of Enlighten, the trusted AI for business, purpose-built for the Customer Service environment. NICE is combining the latest Generative AI technology and CXone’s vast array of CX data to revolutionize the way AI is empowering CX stakeholders to better engage, predict and take actions to improve agent empowerment, consumer experiences, and operational excellence.

NICE is the first to introduce an enterprise-grade AI for business, based on domain-specific business cases, with humanized conversations with the highest level of security guardrails ensuring responses are aligned with brand needs and goals. Underlying Enlighten’s solutions are NICE’s data and domain-trained models derived from all types of interactions and CXone’s leading CX applications and workflows.

With the launch, NICE is announcing three new Enlighten solutions: Enlighten Copilot for employees, Enlighten Autopilot for consumers and Enlighten Actions for CX leaders.

Enlighten Copilot offers customer service employees a by-their-side conversational AI experience, acting as an empowerment booster, producing accurate, informed, brand-specific, prompts. Enlighten Copilot promotes smarter guided interactions, AI-driven personalized coaching and offloading of repetitive tasks, leading to better agent and customer experiences.

Enlighten Autopilot offers a new conversational AI approach to engage consumers based on trusted company knowledge while aligning each response with brand and business goals. When consumers interact with Enlighten Autopilot, it acts as the brand’s best employee, creating fully personalized experiences.

Enlighten Actions revolutionizes CX leaders' understanding of their operations and enables them to take action by combining Enlighten's highly specialized AI models for CX, the latest Generative AI technology, and industry benchmarks. Enlighten Actions proactively pinpoints optimal areas for automation and leverages CXone’s suite of advanced applications to carry out the associated activity.

“NICE is committed to helping organizations with today’s growing need for decision velocity and the creation of personalization at scale,” said Barry Cooper, President, CX Division, “NICE is writing the next page in CX innovation by bringing the benefits of AI in a trusted, enterprise-grade manner to empower human-friendly conversations that create exceptional experiences for consumers, employees and executives.”

With (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

