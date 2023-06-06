PR Newswire
SÃO PAULO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL and B3: GOLL4), Brazil's largest domestic airline, announces today preliminary air traffic figures for the month of May 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.
Highlights:
- GOL's total supply (ASK) increased 14.9%. Total seats increased 20.9% and the number of departures increased by 20.7%. GOL's total demand (RPK) increased by 13.1% and the load factor was 76.1%.
- GOL's domestic supply (ASK) increased 11.2% and demand (RPK) increased by 11.5%. GOL's domestic load factor was 76.5%. The volume of departures increased by 19.3% and seats increased by 19.5%.
- GOL's international supply (ASK) was 338 million, the demand (RPK) was 241 million and international load factor was 71.5%.
May/23 Preliminary Traffic Figures:
Monthly Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic Figures (1)
Accumulated Traffic LTM (1)
Operating data *
May23
May/22
% Var.
5M23
5M22
% Var.
LTM23
LTM22
% Var.
Total GOL
Departures
19,127
15,850
20.7 %
92,954
79,516
16.9 %
215,388
169,340
27.2 %
Seats (thousand)
3,324
2,750
20.9 %
16,194
13,883
16.6 %
37,533
29,627
26.7 %
ASK (million)
3,573
3,109
14.9 %
18,038
16,146
11.7 %
42,655
33,885
25.9 %
RPK (million)
2,718
2,403
13.1 %
14,625
12,881
13.5 %
34,362
27,474
25.1 %
Load factor
76.1 %
77.3 %
-1.2 p.p
81.1 %
79.8 %
1.3 p.p
80.6 %
81.1 %
-0.5 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,431
2,025
20.1 %
12,699
10,731
18.3 %
29,329
23,331
25.7 %
Domestic GOL
Departures
18,361
15,391
19.3 %
88,695
77,901
13.9 %
206,026
167,420
23.1 %
Seats (thousand)
3,191
2,672
19.5 %
15,463
13,604
13.7 %
35,923
29,297
22.6 %
ASK (million)
3,235
2,909
11.2 %
16,173
15,461
4.6 %
38,411
33,074
16.1 %
RPK (million)
2,476
2,221
11.5 %
13,207
12,316
7.2 %
31,032
26,815
15.7 %
Load factor
76.5 %
76.3 %
0.2 p.p
81.7 %
79.7 %
2.0 p.p
80.8 %
81.1 %
-0.3 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
2,341
1,955
19.7 %
12,154
10,501
15.7 %
28,097
23,063
21.8 %
International GOL
Departures
766
459
66.9 %
4,259
1,615
N,M
9,362
1,920
NM
Seats (thousand)
133
78
68.9 %
730
278
N.M
1,609
329
NM
ASK (million)
338
200
68.9 %
1,865
685
N.M
4,244
810
NM
RPK (million)
241
181
33.2 %
1,419
565
N.M
3,330
659
NM
Load factor
71.5 %
90.6 %
-19.1 p.p
76.1 %
82.5 %
-6.4 p.p
78.5 %
81.4 %
-2.9 p.p
Pax on board (thousand)
91
70
28.9 %
545
230
N.M
1,233
268
NM
On-time Departures
93.9 %
94.3 %
-0.3 p.p
88.1 %
93.5 %
-5.4 p.p
87.5 %
92.7 %
-5.2 p.p
Flight Completion
98.4 %
99.6 %
-1.2 p.p
98.4 %
99.6 %
-1.2 p.p
98.7 %
99.4 %
-0.7 p.p
Cargo Ton (thousand)
10.4
5.9
78.3 %
39.7
25.6
55.0 %
85.5
52.5
63.1 %
* Source: Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC) and the Company for the current month.
(1) Preliminary Figures
About GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL")
GOL is the largest airline in Brazil. leader in the corporate and leisure segments. Since it was founded in 2001. the Company has the lowest unit cost in Latin America. democratizing air transportation. The Company has alliances with American Airlines and Air France-KLM and makes available several codeshares and interline agreements available to Customers. bringing more convenience and simple connections to any place served by these partnerships. With the purpose of "Being the First for All". GOL offers the best travel experience to its passengers. including: the largest number of seats and more space between seats; the greatest platform with internet. movies and live TV; and the best frequent-flyer program. SMILES. In cargo transportation. GOLLOG delivers orders to different regions in Brazil and abroad. The Company has a team of 13.7 thousand highly qualified aviation professionals focused on Safety. GOL's #1 value. and operates a standardized fleet of 144 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE (GOL) and the B3 (GOLL4). For further information go to www.voegol.com.br/ir
