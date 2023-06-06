Acima Named Exclusive Lease-to-Own Provider by Big Brand Tire & Service

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023

Acima Collaborates with Big Brand & Tire Service to Provide Customers with Flexible and Convenient Access to Top-Quality Tires

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acima Leasing, a leading provider of lease-to-own ("LTO") solutions for merchants and consumers and the virtual financial solutions platform of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), announces a multi-year agreement renewal with Big Brand Tire & Service. Acima will serve as the exclusive LTO provider for Big Brand Tire & Service's 200+ locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada. Big Brand Tire & Service is one of the largest tire and auto service operators in the nation.

Upbound_Group_Logo.jpg

"We are thrilled to renew our exclusive partnership with Big Brand Tire & Service and continue to include this renowned brand in our growing portfolio of shopping options for our customers," said Tyler Montrone, Executive Vice President at Acima. "Acima's proprietary technology will provide consumers with less-than-perfect credit history with a more flexible way to obtain tires and wheels through lease-purchase transactions."

"Providing complete customer satisfaction and great value for our guests is at the core of our company mission," said Dan Hahn, CFO of Big Brand Tire & Service. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Acima because their technology and guest-focused values are aligned with our goal of delivering the highest level of satisfaction to our guests."

Acima opens the door for credit-challenged consumers to get the products they want and need through a lease-purchase transaction with flexible payments. Millions of consumers in the United States suffer from challenges obtaining traditional credit to meet their shopping needs, making lease-to-own an ideal option for both customers and retailers. Acima's highly responsive development team makes integration simple for retailers. Acima's focus on innovative technology empowers consumers to connect with Acima's network of retailers across the country.

Retailers that want to add lease-to-own solutions to their e-commerce or in-store checkout can learn more about Acima's offerings at: www.acima.com/partner.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the company, please visit our website www.upbound.com.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service delivers high-quality tire sales and auto repair services with industry leading customer satisfaction. The company provides a comprehensive list of services, such as alignments, brakes, oil changes, suspension, and custom lifting or lowering of vehicles. Big Brand Tire & Service invests in the lives and futures of its hardworking, dedicated team members. For additional information about the company, please visit our website www.bigbrandtire.com.

Upbound Group, Inc. Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among others, statements regarding the announced transaction with Big Brand Tire & Service and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "could," "estimate," "predict," "continue," "maintain," "should," "anticipate," "believe," or "confident," or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on particular assumptions that our management has made in light of its experience and its perception of expected future developments and other factors that it believes are appropriate under the circumstances, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause or contribute to the material and adverse differences between actual and anticipated results include, but are not limited to, future developments and results from our announced transaction with Big Brand Tire & Service, and other risks detailed from time to time in the reports filed by us with the SEC, including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated by reports on Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed thereafter. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, we are not obligated to and do not undertake to, publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect any events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

favicon.png?sn=DA20486&sd=2023-06-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acima-named-exclusive-lease-to-own-provider-by-big-brand-tire--service-301843685.html

SOURCE Upbound Group, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA20486&Transmission_Id=202306060935PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA20486&DateId=20230606
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.