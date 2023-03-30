PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The industry-leading off-road electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), is thrilled to announce that Austin-based boat-rental company, Float On, is now an official Taiga Service Provider (TSP). Taiga is excited about bringing sustainable water exploration to the Lone Star State.

"We are pleased to welcome Float On as a Taiga Service Provider, not only because they're a top-rated boat rental company in Austin, but because they're an established family-owned business offering a premium experience with a local perspective," explains Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Taiga Motors. "Texas was a premier choice for Taiga because it has one of the highest levels of EV adoption in the U.S. whilst being a key boating market."

Austin : endless possibilities

Taiga operates a hybrid direct-to-consumer model, meaning customers purchase their vehicles directly from the manufacturer, with TSPs like Float On acting as local points of contact for Taiga customers and accompanying them on their off-road electric vehicle adventures. Taiga carefully evaluates each provider to ensure they have solid industry experience, a commitment to the growth of EVs, compliance with Taiga standards of excellence and an unmatched dedication to what matters most: the customer.

Equipped with the necessary tools, parts, accessories and training, Float On will handle delivery, perform pre-delivery inspections (PDIs) and provide after-sales service to assist customers through the ownership of their new watercraft. Indeed, Taiga's 100% electric vehicles require low maintenance, most of which can be delivered through remote service and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

"When we started Float On, we set out to redefine the boating experience and provide our customers with unforgettable experiences," says Float On owner David Callejas. "As a Taiga Service Provider, we can do just that. We are excited to help Taiga expand the EV motorsports market by making an electric personal watercraft like Orca Carbon accessible to Austinites that want to prioritize sustainable water exploration."

While TSPs have thus far typically been powersports dealers, Taiga continues to push the boundaries of the direct-to-consumer model in its mission to electrify motorsports by onboarding the established boat rental company, Float On, as its latest Taiga Service Provider.

Orca Carbon : sustainable water exploration without compromise

Orca™ Carbon is a fully electric personal watercraft equipped with a powerful electric motor and a unique lightweight carbon fibre hull and top deck. It can also deliver up to two hours of play time on the water. Orca Carbon is extremely manoeuvrable and agile on the water, making it perfect for thrill seekers and water sports enthusiasts.

Topping the 200 Best Inventions of 2022 list by Time magazine and winner of a Fast Company 2022 World Changing Ideas Award and a 2022 Best of What's New Award from Popular Science, Taiga is thrilled to bring Orca Carbon to Texas, offering Austinites a cleaner way to explore the stunning waterways of Texas.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

