PR Newswire

Companies Sign MOU In Regard to Music Licensing Opportunities

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VNUE, Inc. (OTC: VNUE), a top disruptive music technology company focused on revenue opportunities and rights management for artists, announced that the company has signed an MOU to form a strategic partnership with Pex (www.pex.com), in order to pursue several initiatives surrounding VNUE's groundbreaking Soundstr music recognition technology and Pex's content identification technology, which identifies audio, melody, video, and lyrics in real time.

Pex is the global leader in digital rights technology, enabling the fair and transparent use of copyright online. With Pex's industry-leading identification technology, customers can simplify copyright compliance and identify content at the speed and scale of the Internet. Pex spent years refining and improving their technology, which utilizes advanced digital fingerprinting and matching techniques to identify content with extreme precision and accuracy. Their infrastructure helps to enable more fair compensation and increased access to content.

"This is an exciting step in the evolution of Soundstr," said Zach Bair, CEO of VNUE, Inc. "Pex shares the same values as VNUE when it comes to music licensing and identification – fairness, particularly to rightsholders who are seldom compensated properly these days – as well as integrity and the freedom to create. We believe that there are significant opportunities between our two companies, and that Pex's technology is significantly complementary to Soundstr, and that the results will create even more opportunities to positively affect music licensing."

"Pex technology put rightsholders back in control which is why we are thrilled to work with a like-minded company to help provide more data to those that need it," said Larry Mills, SVP of Sales at Pex. "Together with VNUE we hope to solve some of the key issues facing all rightsholders, but certainly those that have to date received less focus by the industry at large."

About VNUE, Inc. (www.vnue.com)

VNUE, Inc. is a multi-faceted music technology company dedicated to monetizing the live music experience for artists, labels, writers, and publishers, with products such as its set.fm instant content distribution platform, exclusive license partner and "instant live" pioneer DiscLive (www.disclive.net), and protecting the rights of artists and writers with the company's Soundstr music recognition technology (MRT) (www.soundstr.com). VNUE also recently acquired StageIt (www.stageit.com), one of the oldest and most well-known ticketed livestreaming platforms.

The veteran entrepreneurs, artists and songwriters behind VNUE, led by music and tech entrepreneur and recording artist Zach Bair (www.zachbairmusic.com), are passionate about the future of their industry and ensuring that rights holders' value is not lost amid always-changing technology.

About Pex

Pex is the trusted global leader in digital rights technology powering copyright compliance at the speed and scale of the Internet. With Pex's advanced identification technology, rightsholders can monitor and capitalize on the content they own and platforms can manage and license content at scale. Pex believes in attribution for all and is on a mission to enable the fair and transparent use of copyrighted works online. For more information, follow us on Twitter or visit www.pex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate, "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vnue-inc-and-pex-to-form-strategic-partnership-301841925.html

SOURCE VNUE, Inc.