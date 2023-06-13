UPDATE -- Builtmore Contract Manufacturing Celebrates 100,000th Unit Production Milestone With Isuzu for N-Series Gas-Powered Trucks

Milestone achieved with flexible manufacturing facilities, a highly trained and capable team, and lean manufacturing processes

CHARLOTTE, Mich., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, owned and operated by The Shyft Group, Inc. ( SHYF), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, celebrated a production milestone today with long-time customer Isuzu Commercial Truck for reaching the 100,000th Isuzu N-Series gas-powered truck for Isuzu Commercial Truck at its facility in Charlotte, Mich.


“This 100,000th production milestone is a testament to the increasing popularity of our gasoline-powered Isuzu N-Series offerings, which can be attributed in large part to the outstanding quality our partners at Builtmore build into every truck,” said Shaun C. Skinner, president of Isuzu Commercial Truck of America and Isuzu Commercial Truck of Canada.

Production started in Charlotte for the Isuzu N-Series trucks in 2011, beginning with Class 3 and 4 models and then adding a Class 5 gasoline-powered chassis in 2021. With almost five decades of Class 1-7 commercial, retail, and service vehicle success, the Shyft Group and its Builtmore go-to-market brand provide Isuzu with state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facilities, highly trained personnel experienced in commercial fleet manufacturing and assembly, and proven lean manufacturing processes.

“We want to acknowledge and thank the team at Isuzu Commercial Truck for the partnership and success we’ve been able to achieve together over the past 12 years,” said Daryl Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Shyft Group. “We are proud to serve Isuzu as a cost-effective and flexible manufacturing partner for their N-Series and F-Series programs helping support their continued growth in the medium-duty truck market.”

The Builtmore team was personally greeted today by Isuzu leadership in Charlotte on both day and night shifts as the 100,000th truck rolled off the line to acknowledge the collaborative partnership and their hard work and commitment to quality. Builtmore does contract manufacturing exclusively for Isuzu and, in addition to the Isuzu N-Series, the team also assembles the Isuzu F-Series at the Charlotte facility.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Royal® Truck Body, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan® RV Chassis, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more at TheShyftGroup.com.

About Isuzu

Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Isuzu Commercial Truck of America, Inc. is the distributor of Isuzu commercial vehicles in the United States. Isuzu commercial trucks have been the best-selling low-cab-forward trucks in America every year since 1986. For more information, call (866) 441-9638 or visit www.isuzucv.com.

CONTACTS

Media:
Carrie Wright
Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
The Shyft Group
[email protected]
313.495.2904

Scott Worden
Senior Director
Lambert & Co.
[email protected]
248.825.9343

Investors:
Randy Wilson
VP, Investor Relations and Treasury
The Shyft Group
[email protected]
248.727.3755

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967c6ed6-f36f-4175-873b-031eb6cb11b7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7ae1891-2cb6-4b9d-bfe2-af8e2768ea69

