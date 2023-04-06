Morgan+Stanley+at+Work today released the latest findings from its third annual State of the Workplace Financial Benefits Study, which reveals how employees are responding to financial challenges when it comes to their decisions around financial wellness and retirement benefits:

Financial stress is a key concern for employers and employees alike: More than 83% of HR leaders worry that employees’ financial issues could impact their productivity, while 66% of employees agree that financial stress is negatively affecting their work and personal life.

And employees continue to scale back retirement contributions—especially younger cohorts: 66% of employees (up from 62% in 2022) have reduced contributions to their accounts, citing inflation and/or concerns of a recession—particularly to 401(k) plans (33%), long-term savings (28%), and emergency and short-term savings (28%). Gen Z (78%) and Millennials (80%) especially say they had to scale back on contributions compared to their Gen X (58%) and Boomer (40%) counterparts.

Retirement assistance and retention are increasingly linked: 84% of HR leaders now view retirement planning assistance as a high or top priority in retaining current employees, up from 76% last year. Similarly, 92% of employees view retirement planning assistance as a priority when choosing where to work.

84% of HR leaders now view retirement planning assistance as a high or top priority in retaining current employees, up from 76% last year. Similarly, 92% of employees view retirement planning assistance as a priority when choosing where to work. Financial wellness programs gain in popularity: Nearly 9 in 10 HR leaders (89%) now say they offer financial wellness programs (a 10-percentage point gain over 2021).

Nearly 9 in 10 HR leaders (89%) now say they offer financial wellness programs (a 10-percentage point gain over 2021). Financial advisors continue to gain importance to employees: Nearly 3 in 5 employees now rank retirement planning assistance from financial professionals as a high priority when choosing where to work—including 25% who say it’s their toppriority.

“This past year we’ve seen an economic climate that frankly a lot of workplace participants—especially younger generations—have likely never experienced before,” said Krystal Barker Buissereth, Head of the Executive Services at Morgan Stanley at Work. “As a result, financial wellness programs are becoming even more sought-after, and HR leaders can play a vital role by connecting employees with resources to help them navigate each step of their financial journeys.”

“Employees want and need greater support when it comes to long-term retirement planning, and while we’re seeing financial guidance being recognized as a priority for HR leaders, there is still more employers can do to support and retain talent,” said Anthony Bunnell, Head of Retirement Solutions and Deferred Compensation at Morgan Stanley at Work. "These are the times when plan advisors shine by lending seasoned expertise and a steady hand to help ensure employee finances and investments are well positioned to weather whatever economic and market conditions may come our way.”

Additional details are available in Morgan Stanley at Work’s State of the Workplace Study here. As part of a series of findings from Morgan Stanley at Work’s third annual study, the business published its findings on equity and financial+benefits.

Methodology: The data from the Morgan Stanley at Work Employees Survey and HR Leaders Survey comes from a survey of 1,000 U.S.-employed adults and 600 HR leaders for companies. The survey was conducted on behalf of Morgan at Stanley at Work using an email invitation and an online survey between March 16th and March 22nd, 2023 and April 6th and April 12th, by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com).

