Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE: ETN) today announced it was named to Newsweek’s 2023+Top+100+Global+Most+Loved+Workplaces%26reg%3B+list. In addition, Eaton was Certified™ for the first time by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors required for market-leading revenue, employee retention and innovation.

The honors are based on independent anonymous surveys administered to employees to assess their job satisfaction. Areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity, belonging, career development and company leadership were identified and analyzed.

“Our designation as a Great Place to Work® and recognition as one of the Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® sets us apart as one of the top companies for employees,” said Ernest Marshall, executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “We know that our people are our greatest asset, and we are always striving to find new ways of working to ensure their safety, health, wellness and success.”

Nancy Cooper, global editor-in-chief of Newsweek, emphasized the significance of a positive culture, stating, “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows.”

Eaton ranked No. 63 out of 100 companies on Newsweek’s 2023 Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list and has made Newsweek’s America’s Most Loved Workplaces® list twice, ranking No. 72 in 2022 and No. 74 in 2021. In January, Newsweek also named Eaton one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and awarded the company with five out of five possible stars.

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230605005906/en/