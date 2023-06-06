Introducing The Business of Impact Podcast: Inspiring Stories of Purpose-Driven Leadership by Wavestone 

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023

NEW YORK  , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wavestone launches The Business of Impact podcast, an engaging and thought-provoking series exploring the journeys of purpose-driven leaders who are making a significant impact in their industries and communities. Hosted by Cecilia Edwards, a partner at the firm, this podcast aims to inspire listeners to transform their businesses and careers by prioritizing social responsibility and sustainable growth.

Each episode of The Business of Impact podcast features in-depth interviews with prominent leaders from various sectors who share their experiences, insights, and lessons learned while creating positive change.

In the first episode, Cecilia Edwards interviews Don Williams, the former Chairman and CEO of Trammell Crow Company. Williams has dedicated the last two decades of his life to strengthening lower-income neighborhoods in Dallas and driving change at the grassroots level.

Upcoming guests in this first season include Karine Rouge, the CEO of Veolia North America Municipal Water, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, former superintendent of the Dallas Independent School District, David Lewis, CEO and founder of EV adoption software company MoveEV, and Kristina Lund, the President and CEO of the energy leading AES Indiana and AES Ohio. 

Listeners can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, and Deezer and to the weekly LinkedIn newsletter. 

About Wavestone: 

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large organizations in their most critical transformations, with the aim of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. This is anchored in the firm's DNA and embodied in our overarching values, known as "The Positive Way."

Wavestone draws on more than 4,000 employees across Europe, Asia, and the United States, and is a leading global consultancy.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris, is recognized as a Great Place to Work®, and ranked in Forbes's World Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List.

About Cecilia Edwards: 

Cecilia Edwards, Partner at Wavestone, is on a mission to help people realize their potential to change the world and to equip them to do so. Passionate about social responsibility and sustainable growth, Cecilia's thought leadership platform is centered on collaborative transformation to drive societal change. She helps her clients develop challenging yet proactive digital and business transformation agendas that meet business objectives and positively impact our world.

