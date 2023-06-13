Werner+Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced its inclusion as a 2023 Top Green Fleet by Heavy Duty Trucking. The recognition highlights Werner’s commitment to reducing its carbon emissions by innovating its operations, fleet and technology.

"We are honored to be included among this list of companies addressing and finding solutions combating the transportation industry’s carbon impacts,” said Senior Vice President of the One-Way Truckload Network, Chad Dittberner. “This award from Heavy Duty Trucking is a great validation of our efforts as we build a scalable sustainability framework. We continue investing in and identifying new opportunities to reduce emissions and create long lasting, industry-wide impacts.”

Werner has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2035. The company is actively piloting and testing sustainable truck models, alternative energy and fuel options, and other solutions to increase fuel efficiency and drive reductions in engine idling. Werner’s 2023 and 2024 goals are focused on the reporting and continued testing of new strategies to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our team at Werner has already made great investments and changes to address our carbon footprint; however, we recognize the need for continued progress and new goals to truly make an impact as one of the largest trucking companies in North America,” said Associate Vice President of Sustainability and Sales Operations, Shawntell Kroese. “We continue to look for additional opportunities to improve our sustainability efforts, which will help us, as well as our customers, reach environmental goals.”

Heavy Duty Trucking’s Top Green Fleets program honors industry leaders in sustainability efforts across all sizes and types of trucking fleets. Areas analyzed include fleet electrification, alternative and renewable fuels, cleaner-burning engines, fuel efficiency, freight efficiency, ‘green’ facilities and testing new sustainable technologies. Companies are recognized based on their green fleet efforts, improved sustainability and environmental footprint in facilities, ESG goals and reports, and green initiatives for 2022 and 2023.

Nominations for the awards program were made by Heavy Duty Trucking providers and reviewed by the publication’s staff. All companies must select a fleet size number, fuels used, type of operations, and the number of heavy and medium-duty vehicles.

The full list of companies chosen as a 2023 Top Green Fleet will be included in the June issue of Heavy Duty Trucking magazine.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

