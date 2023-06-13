The Company's revolutionary program fuels innovation by leveraging GameSquare's "Influencer Relationship Management" software platform, 350 plus brand partnerships, 1,500 creators, and aggregate audience of 500 million to take its share of the $250 billion creator economy

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME); ( TSXV:GAME, Financial) announced today that it has officially launched the GameSquare Creator Network and the beta version is now live at creators.gamesquare.com. This new and innovative creator marketing platform provides creators and influencers of all sizes with unprecedented access to the largest marketing opportunities and best-in-class resources to monetize their audiences. It also provides incremental growth opportunities for GameSquare by enabling the Company to tap into the immense size and influence of the creator economy and the ability to reach highly targeted audiences. According to Goldman Sachs, there are 50 million individual creators with a total addressable market that is estimated to double and approach $500 billion in the next five years.

Justin Kenna, Chief Executive Officer of GameSquare, stated, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of the GameSquare Creator Network. Our vision is to develop the world's largest community of gaming influencers and creators. This community represents an audience of hundreds of millions of 18 to 35 year old men and women who are passionate about gaming and look to these creators for inspiration, guidance and entertainment. We believe that the GameSquare Creator Network will be a game-changer for creators looking to take their content to the next level and generate new streams of revenue."

Mr. Kenna continued, "We are committed to supporting our community of creators and helping them succeed. With so many talented individuals in one place, we believe that this community will be a catalyst for new and innovative ideas in the gaming world. Fortunately, we are already off to a commanding lead by leveraging our homegrown influencer relationship management software platform, Sideqik, along with some of the most notable creators on the planet. Our platform will allow these influencers and creators to connect with each other, share their experiences, collaborate on new projects and generate new streams of revenue through the 350 plus brand partnerships within the GameSquare ecosystem. We are excited to see what the future holds for this community and are committed to supporting its growth."

Highlights of the GameSquare Creator Network include:

Leverages GameSquare's existing technology, platform and resources to create a self-serve platform for creators and brands of all sizes to gain access to opportunities previously only available to the top talent.

Allows new and upcoming creators to easily join the network along with more established personalities.

Provides multiple revenue opportunities to monetize audiences through aggregate audience scale.

Capitalizes on a capability gap in the market.

Ongoing nurturing via a dedicated Creator Success team, newsletters, content inspiration and actionable insights.

For creators interested in joining the GameSquare Creator Network, apply now at creators.gamesquare.com and join the GameSquare Creator Network revolution!

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME | TSXV:GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. www.gamesquare.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance and revenue; continued growth and profitability; the Company's ability to execute its business plan; and the proposed use of net proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

