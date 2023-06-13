FOX News Channel's Bret Baier to Interview Former President Donald Trump on Monday June 19

FOX News Channel’s (FNC) chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report Bret Baier will interview former President Donald Trump on Monday, June 19th. The interview marks Baier’s first with the former president since 2018 and will air during FNC’s Special Report at 6 PM/ETwith a focus on the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Throughout his tenure, Baier has helmed coverage of every major political event for FNC, providing viewers with the latest insight and headline making interviews while breaking television ratings records in the process. His program, Special Report with Bret Baier, has averaged over 2.2 million viewers a night this year, routinely ranking in the top five most-watched shows in all of cable news. Special Report has also been the highest rated 6 PM/ET cable news program for 14 consecutive years and Baier’s Common Ground podcast is among the top offerings on FOX News Audio.

Additionally, Baier has served as a moderator for the FOX News editions of The Senate Project debates, a coalition between the Bipartisan Policy Center, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation and the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, which hosts leading senators from different ends of the political spectrum with the goal of finding areas of common ground. He will moderate the next installment of the series on Monday, June 12 featuring Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) which will stream live on FOX Nation at 11 AM/ET.

Since joining the network in 1998, Baier has interviewed sitting presidents, lawmakers and world leaders across the political spectrum, including then-President Barack Obama, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir and the Dalai Lama, among many others.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service and has been the number one network in basic cable for the last six years and the most-watched television news channel for more than 21 consecutive years, currently attracting nearly 50% of the cable news viewing audience according to Nielsen Media Research. Notably, Nielsen/MRI Fusion has consistently shown FNC to be the network of choice for more Democrat and Independent viewers, with the most politically diverse audience in cable news. Additionally, a 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index report stated FOX News leads the news industry in both brand loyalty, engagement, and expectations while a 2022 Brand Keys poll showed FNC dominating morning and evening news in customer loyalty engagement. Owned by Fox Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 80 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top 10 programs.

