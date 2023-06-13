Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: PKOH) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023 according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 19, 2023.

Matthew V. Crawford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Joining the Russell 3000® Index reflects the growing momentum from the business improvements that we have implemented, combined with strong business activity and backlogs. Most importantly, it demonstrates the vigorous commitment of ParkOhio’s global team members. Additionally, joining the Russell 3000® Index provides ParkOhio with increased visibility and access to a wider investor base.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 28, 2023 ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of the FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE+Russell+website.

ParkOhio is a diversified international company providing world-class customers with a supply chain management outsourcing service, capital equipment used on their production lines, and manufactured components used to assemble their products. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, ParkOhio operates more than 130 manufacturing sites and supply chain logistics facilities worldwide, through three reportable segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components and Engineered Products.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future performance of the Company, that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to consummate the sale of our Aluminum Products business for any reason, including the inability to enter into a definitive purchase agreement; the ultimate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business, results of operations, financial position and liquidity, including, without limitation, supply chain issues such as the global semiconductor micro-chip shortage and logistic issues; our substantial indebtedness; the uncertainty of the global economic environment, including any recession; general business conditions and competitive factors, including pricing pressures and product innovation; demand for our products and services; the impact of labor disturbances affecting our customers; raw material availability and pricing; fluctuations in energy costs; component part availability and pricing; changes in our relationships with customers and suppliers; the financial condition of our customers, including the impact of any bankruptcies; our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions into existing operations; the amounts and timing, if any, of purchases of our common stock; changes in general economic conditions such as inflation rates, interest rates, tax rates, unemployment rates, higher labor and healthcare costs, recessions and changing government policies, laws and regulations, including those related to the current global uncertainties and crises, such as tariffs and surcharges; adverse impacts to us, our suppliers and customers from acts of terrorism or hostilities, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or political unrest, including the rising tension between China and the United States; public health issues, including the outbreak of COVID-19 and its impact on our facilities and operations and our customers and suppliers; our ability to meet various covenants, including financial covenants, contained in the agreements governing our indebtedness; disruptions, uncertainties or volatility in the credit markets that may limit our access to capital; potential disruption due to a partial or complete reconfiguration of the European Union; increasingly stringent domestic and foreign governmental regulations, including those affecting the environment or import and export controls and other trade barriers; inherent uncertainties involved in assessing our potential liability for environmental remediation-related activities; the outcome of pending and future litigation and other claims and disputes with customers; our dependence on the automotive and heavy-duty truck industries, which are highly cyclical; the dependence of the automotive industry on consumer spending; our ability to negotiate contracts with labor unions; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; our ability to continue to pay cash dividends, and the timing and amount of any such dividends; and the other factors we describe under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement herein should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005830/en/