Cisco Showcases Vision to Simplify Networking and Securely Connect the World

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2023

News Summary:

  • The company's vision for Cisco Networking Cloud will create a simpler network management platform experience to help customers easily access and manage all Cisco networking products from one place.
  • New innovations include SSO, API key exchange/repository, sustainable data center networking solutions and expanded network assurance with Cisco ThousandEyes.
  • Cisco Networking Cloud will dramatically simplify IT, with a more flexible Cisco Catalyst switch stack, improved visibility into data center power and energy consumption, and new AI data center blueprints to improve performance and visibility for network operators.

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CISCO LIVE -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is on a mission to simplify IT, today announcing its vision for Cisco Networking Cloud, an integrated management platform experience for both on-prem and cloud operating models.

Building a Better Future for Cisco Customers and Partners
Managing networks in today's era of connecting everyone, everywhere is hard. According to Cisco's State of Global Innovation report, 85% of IT professionals indicate they value simplicity in their IT systems. Simplicity becomes increasingly important with the advancement of cloud, IoT, Wi-Fi + 5G, AI/ML, and security. With so many technologies and applications coming together, it can be difficult for IT staff to deliver a consistent, unified experience whether in the office, at home, or on the go.

A simplified IT experience influences customer satisfaction, employee retention, and competitive differentiation. Cisco recognizes the struggles with fragmentation, lack of visibility, security threats, and time-consuming integration that get in the way of delivering better experiences. It understands that the journey to simplification is defined by each operator's business objectives, functional needs, and preferred consumption model. Whether the use cases require on-premises delivery, cloud-enabled delivery or anything in between, Cisco is meeting IT where they are.

The Vision for Cisco Networking Cloud
As part of its journey to simplification, Cisco has been working to create a simpler network management platform experience to help customers easily access and navigate its platforms to manage all Cisco networking products from one place. Featuring cloud-driven automation, rich network insights, and innovation through its partner ecosystem, Cisco Networking Cloud will accelerate the delivery of unified experiences and drive measurable business outcomes.

"Today we are sharing our vision and first steps to eliminate networking complexity and securely connect the world," said Jonathan Davidson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cisco Networking. "Only Cisco has the portfolio, experience, and partner ecosystem to bring together campus and branch, data center, compute, IoT, and SD-WAN to optimize outcomes using one networking management platform to deliver unified experiences."

From Vision to Value: Innovation Launching Today

  • As a first step, Cisco is delivering the following components across its existing networking products portfolio, which will increase operational simplicity, efficiency, and reliability:
    • Single sign-on (SSO) simplifying access across Cisco networking platforms.
    • API key exchange/repository, when linked with SSO, making it easier for Cisco networking platforms to connect and exchange data through automation to reduce friction and opportunities for error.
    • Cross-platform navigation, delivering more seamless navigation between Cisco networking platforms.
    • Common user interface across Cisco networking platforms, bringing greater consistency and ease of use across a customer's operational functions.
  • Elevating the power of the network with end-to-end assurance and expanded cloud monitoring capabilities:
    • Cisco ThousandEyes for end-to-end network assurance over any network: ThousandEyes delivers expanded visibility, automated insights, and seamless workflows to assure digital experiences across any network—whether on premises, the internet, or in the cloud. New innovations include:
      • Expanded visibility into internet and cloud networks with new vantage points on Meraki MX and Webex RoomOS devices.
      • Faster insights into incidents impacting digital experiences with new automated Event Detection plus unmatched insight into your AWS connections for enhanced troubleshooting.
      • Seamless workflows with simplified ThousandEyes endpoint deployment with Cisco Secure Client, adding to ThousandEyes' already rich set of ecosystem integrations, including data export via OpenTelemetry.
    • Cloud Monitoring for Catalyst to view, troubleshoot and manage Catalyst devices: Enhancements to the Meraki dashboard will now support new capabilities for Cisco Catalyst switches including a CLI view, image management, and advanced troubleshooting.
  • Simplifying operations with an easier, more predictable, and more scalable Cisco Catalyst stack, improved visibility into data center power consumption insights and energy footprints, and new AI data center blueprints:
    • Simplified branding for the Cisco Catalyst Stack: Cisco is now connecting the power and flexibility of the Catalyst brand across the entire enterprise networking stack with Catalyst Center (formerly DNA Center), Catalyst Software and Licensing (formerly DNA Software and Licensing), Catalyst Wireless, Catalyst Switching, Catalyst Routing, and Catalyst SD-WAN (formerly Cisco SD-WAN or Viptela SD-WAN).
    • New Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN Consumption Model: With cloud-delivered Cisco Catalyst SD-WAN, customers can now consume SD-WAN as a utility with a flexible subscription model. Customers can simply purchase and have the SD-WAN software and services spun up in minutes. Cisco will be responsible for management of the underlying delivery of the SD-WAN fabric automating solution with zero-touch lifecycle deployment and management.
    • Simplified Licensing Options: Starting with Cisco Catalyst switches, new licensing combines hardware and software support into a single subscription—simplifying buying and renewing.
    • Sustainable Data Center Networking Bolstered by new integrations for Cisco data center networking and Nexus Dashboard, customers will gain real-time and historical insights for power consumption of all IT equipment in their data center and estimate the energy footprint of their data center operations.
    • AI Data Center Blueprint for Networking: Leveraging Cisco experience with customer deployments, the Cisco AI/ML data center network blueprint will give customers a new and proven solution for high performance compute, InfiniBand to Ethernet network migrations, and large-scale ML fabrics. With visibility into AI workloads via Cisco Nexus Dashboard and automation templates, customers can meet the demand for specific network performance characteristics such as deterministic load-balancing, line-rate transmission, congestion management and no drop characteristics with their Cisco Nexus 9000 and NX-OS implementations.

Supporting Resources

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.

