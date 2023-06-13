Peraso to Deliver IMS2023 Industry Keynote Address

1 hours ago
SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a leader in mmWave technology for 60GHz unlicensed and 5G licensed networks, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to deliver an industry keynote address at IMS2023 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.

Peraso's industry keynote, delivered by Austin Chen, Director of RF/mm-Wave IC Design, will highlight key technical challenges and considerations necessary to achieve commercial cost efficiency while meeting stringent performance requirements. The address will provide an overview of Peraso's 5G FR2 single-chip CPE beamformer, which supports dual-band and dual-stream operation in the 24.25-29.5 GHz and 37-43.5 GHz bands and discuss the existing deployment of 60-GHz unlicensed wireless networks utilizing Peraso's phased-array turnkey solutions and their potential to serve a key role in the next phase of 5G PtP/PtMP broadband wireless technologies.

Representatives from Peraso are also attending the show to connect with customers, and industry leaders and explore new opportunities involving Peraso's suite of mmWave solutions for 5G licensed and 60GHz unlicensed wireless networks.

"We are honored to be invited to deliver an industry keynote at IMS2023 and look forward to bringing increased awareness to Peraso's technology," said Alexander Tomkins, CTO of Peraso. "There is a growing demand for affordable, reliable, and high-speed wireless connectivity especially in areas that have traditionally been underserved. As these needs increase, mmWave FWA solutions like ours can play a key role in bridging the "digital gap" and providing seamless connectivity."

Peraso has been a pioneer of high-performance mmWave phased array solutions for more than a decade. The Company's fully integrated 60 GHz offerings provide a unique combination of low-cost implementation and high-power efficiency, making them ideal for supporting rapid deployments in next-generation FWA applications as demand for this technology continues to grow.

Peraso's industry keynote at IMS2023 is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 (Session Tu2C-6). Additional details related to the event are available at: https://ims-ieee.org/technical-program/systems-applications?date=2023-06-13

Those who wish to request a meeting with the Company should send an email to [email protected].

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
[email protected]

Company Contact:

Mark Lunsford
CRO
+1-408-835-5500
[email protected]

