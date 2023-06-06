GOODYEAR LAUNCHES NEW URBAN MAX BSA(EV) BUS SERVICE ALL-POSITION TIRE FOR SELECT GILLIG ELECTRIC METRO BUSES AND EV TRANSIT FLEETS

AKRON, Ohio, June 6, 2023

The Urban Max BSAEV offers lower rolling resistance to help extend range*, provide enhanced traction and support the increased load-carrying capacity of electric buses

AKRON, Ohio, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) introduced the newest EV-ready tire for communities around the country looking to drive their buses and transit fleets more efficiently while transitioning to more sustainable battery electric vehicles. The new Urban Max BSAEV (Bus Service All-Position) tire was specially designed in partnership with GILLIG, the leading manufacturer of American-built heavy-duty transit buses. The Urban Max BSAEV is the first Goodyear tire engineered specifically with low rolling resistance for EV transit and metro buses to help extend range* and handle the increased load capacity.

The Urban Max BSAEV 315/80R22.5 is available now and offers an increased load capacity of 10,200 pounds – load range L – as a fitment option on select GILLIG Battery Electric buses and for today's growing municipal EV fleets. This increased load capacity allows EV buses, like GILLIG's newest Battery Electric, to be equipped with additional battery packs resulting in increased range.

"The development of this innovative product for GILLIG's Battery Electric bus was forged from a long-standing partnership between two companies that are dedicated to driving smart, sustainable innovation in the transportation industry," said Tom Lippello, senior director, Commercial Marketing, Goodyear North America. "Our partnership with GILLIG leveraged the talent and expertise of both companies to develop an incredibly tough tire that could drive the next generation of Battery Electric buses. Goodyear is proud to bring the North America transit industry the first 10,200 lb load-carrying capacity bus tire to support the increased battery weight required for battery electric fleets."

"GILLIG continues to set the standard of excellence for zero-emission transit in the United States, and we offer one of the longest-range capacities of any heavy-duty battery electric bus on the market. The new Urban Max BSAEV tire helps our zero-emission Battery Electric bus meet the needs of all our customers across the country, no matter the terrain, climate, or range requirements they face," shared Ben Grunat, vice president of product planning & strategy, GILLIG. "GILLIG has long partnered with proven and innovative suppliers like Goodyear to ensure we can integrate the best and most innovative technology available while never compromising on the safety, quality, or reliability that GILLIG buses are known for."

The new Urban Max BSAEV has a variety of features to help today's transit and metro bus fleets, including:

  • New Tread Design with Deep Siping to help maintain Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) traction.
  • Enhanced 4-Belt Package delivers a high 10,200-pound load-caring capacity to help accommodate the increased weight of electric vehicle batteries.
  • Innovative Low-Rolling Resistance Compound helps enhance energy efficiency which aids in extending electric vehicle range*.
  • Meets GHG Phase 2 Compliance for metro buses and is available on select GILLIG Low Floor Battery Electric buses.

The Urban Max BSAEV is part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of trusted products, premier service network and complete tire management for customers. For more information on the Urban Max line and what it can do for your transit fleet, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

* Low rolling resistance is one factor that may help extend EV range. Actual range extension may vary and may be impacted by other conditions including weather, proper maintenance, driver behavior and road conditions.

About GILLIG

GILLIG is the leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States. For over 130 years, we have forged a legacy for our quality craftsmanship and our unwavering excellence in both our products and customer care. Equipped by our unmatched experience and driven by our collective pursuit of excellence, our entire team is devoted to creating the safest, most reliable, and most cost-effective transit bus on the market. From initial design through final assembly, every GILLIG bus is built by Americans in Livermore, California. To find out more about GILLIG, our Battery Electric or conventionally-fueled bus products, go to GILLIG.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

