Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Schmidt, to Present at the CPDD 85th Annual Scientific Meeting

Chief Commercial Officer, Geoff Birkett, to Present Opening Address at EPHMRA 2023 Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced two upcoming presentations in June. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bill Schmidt, will present in The College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 85th Annual Scientific Meeting in Denver, CO, on June 17-21, 2023, and Geoff Birkett, the Company's Chief Commercial Officer, will present the opening address at the European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPHMRA) Annual Conference in London on June 27-29, 2023.

The College on Problems of Drug Dependence (CPDD) 85th Annual Scientific Meeting

Denver, CO, June 17-21, 2023

Dr. William Schmidt will present on the Company's recently completed clinical trial that demonstrated the Company's lead product PF614 has significantly less recreational drug liking than crushed oxycodone. The presentation entitled "Intranasal Human Abuse Potential of PF614: A Novel ‘Next Generation' Trypsin Activated Abuse Protected (TAAP) Opioid" was selected for one of the CPDD Late-Breaking Oral Sessions scheduled on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. CPDD is the oldest and largest organization in the US dedicated to advancing a scientific approach to substance use and addictive disorders, bringing together basic scientists and clinical investigators from industry, academia, and government. Please find more information here.

European Pharmaceutical Market Research Association (EPHMRA) Annual Conference

London, UK, June 27-29, 2023

Geoff Birkett will provide the opening address on June 27, 2023, at the EPHMRA annual conference entitled, "Launching Products that Make a Real Difference - the Critical Role of MR Insights and BI." EPHMRA is a professional organization for international healthcare research and insights professionals. Dedicated to excellence by driving high standards throughout the healthcare market research sector, EPHMRA develops, regulates and promotes data research and market analytics. Please find more information here.

Mr. Birkett has developed and launched several groundbreaking medicines in the pain, addiction and neuroscience areas. He is currently leading efforts at Ensysce to prepare for the launch of the Company's first product PF614. Insight has been key to building the Ensysce portfolio, designed to provide leading edge therapies for those who suffer from severe pain while reducing the confounding problems of prescription drug abuse and overdose.

"I am very pleased to have been asked to present at this year's EPHMRA annual meeting," said Geoff. "Insight is the bed rock of the development process and forms the critical link between patient needs and drug research. I've been fortunate in my career to have worked with some excellent professionals in the insight discipline that helped drive successful launches of major products. I am looking forward to discussing the latest trends and advances, including AI, real world data, and the rare disease area. The Pharma / Biotech industry is critical to finding cures and enhancing quality of life in the future."

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Contact:

Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

(858) 263-4196

Ensysce Biosciences Investor Relations Contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

Main: 203-741-8811

[email protected]

SOURCE: Ensysce Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759329/Ensysce-Biosciences-to-Participate-in-Upcoming-Industry-Events



