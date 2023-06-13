WESTPORT, CT and MUMABI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team development and data services in India, today announced that former head of Riot Games North American Esports Events Devin Murphy has joined MOGO as Director of Strategic Development.

"Throughout my career in esports I have focused on two seminal areas that are key to the generation-over-generation success of the sport: tournament/event access in underserved and emerging regions; and the "path to pro" pipeline for youth with an interest in making careers in esports," Devin Murphy stated. "Joining MOGO offers me the ability to couple these two elements that are inherent to esports sustainability, focus them in the Indian market, and help build the platform for the next generation of pro gamers, producers, broadcasters, artists, influencers, and league managers. The skills I learned in university helped prepare me for the work I later found myself performing: expanding the scope and reach of esports in North America and abroad. Now with universities recognizing the potential for careers in all facets of esports, from production to networking, broadcast to talent management, league operations to business development, I am happy to lend my expertise to MOGO as we strive to build out a holistic, comprehensive university tournament infrastructure for the Indian market, with the support of the universities themselves."

"We are excited to be working with Devin to establish best practices in the Indian university esports field while providing the best opportunities and events for gamers and sponsors," said Mobile Global Esports CEO Dave Pross. "His skill sets and experience are providing MOGO with a concrete path to establishing our tournament calendar and setting the stage for an upcoming summer series and Indian National Championship series."

MOGO Director of Strategic Development Devin Murphy

Mr. Murphy worked with Riot Games from 2015 to 2022, during the period of the Company's highest growth and engagement with esports. He developed Riot's North American League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) strategy and road map from 2018 through 2023 and managed a $10 million annual event budget. During this time he also pioneered and event-incentive funding approach and brokered deal with Rocket Mortgage and Detroit Sports Commission to bring LCS Summer Finals to Detroit, with an economic impact valued at $5.44 million. He has spoken on behalf of Riot Games at sports and travel summits, bringing convention and visitors bureaus, travel providers, hoteliers, and arenas to the table with Riot Esports. He was also integral to adapting the North American strategy to redefine live events through COVID-19. Mr. Murphy has a bachelor of arts degree in theater production from the Eugene Lang College of New School University.

About Mobile Global Esports Inc.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) is a mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments, teams, and players in India. Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by its predecessor in 2016. MOGO is now building out and expanding its esports business, with special focus on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit MOGO's website and Instagram, Facebook & Twitter social media accounts. Investors can sign up for updates at MOGO Investor Relations Site: https://ir.mogoesports.com/alerts

