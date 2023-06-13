Award-winning Marketing Agency Adds NYC's First Pickleball Club to Growing Roster of Experiential Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary, the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency The Door, on adding CityPickle to their ever-growing roster of clients in the experiential and destination marketing space. Pickleball is the country's fastest growing sport and the pioneering CityPickle is NYC's first pickleball club, having launched experiences at Hudson Yards, the TWA Hotel at JFK Airport and Central Park's Wollman Rink.

CityPickle, established by female founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai in August 2021, hired Dolphin Entertainment's The Door in summer 2022 to launch three major activations in New York City. The launch of pickleball courts at iconic New York City venues such as Hudson Yards, TWA Hotel at JFK Airport and Central Park's Wollman Rink catapulted the brand as a top force in the sport in the country's biggest market. Following incredibly successful launch campaigns for these initiatives, The Door leveled up its partnership with CityPickle to become Agency of Record this month. As part of their scope, The Door team will execute the media strategy for the company's permanent indoor court facility in Long Island City, in addition to other partnerships across the City.

"From our initial activation at Hudson Yards to our now 14 court takeover at Wollman Rink, The Door has exceeded all expectations both with the overwhelming amount of coverage and creative approach," said CityPickle Co-founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai. "We are thrilled to formalize our relationship with The Door as our agency of record and look forward to a continued successful partnership."

"We are so honored to be named the agency of record for CityPickle, especially with pickleball's emergence as the fastest growing sport in the U.S.," said Ashton McLeod, Senior Vice President of The Door. "Our partnership with CityPickle and its innovative founders Mary Cannon and Erica Desai has been incredible with over five billion media impressions secured in a matter of months. We are thrilled to help them realize their dream by securing CityPickle as the go to source for pickleball in New York City and beyond."

Now, as CityPickle prepares to launch their Long Island City permanent court facility, The Door is poised to leverage its expertise and industry-leading strategies to ensure success. The agency's integrated approach will encompass media relations, influencer collaborations, social media campaigns and experiential marketing initiatives, all aimed at raising awareness, driving engagement and cementing CityPickle's position as a leader in the pickleball community.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York, with offices in Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram and Twitter at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

