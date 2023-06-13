United American Petroleum Corp. (Ticker: UAPC) Appoints Eddy Mansfield as President and Acquires Mansfield Productions, Inc.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / United American Petroleum Corp. (OTC PINK:UAPC) is pleased to announce it has acquired Mansfield Productions, Inc. as a wholly owned subsidiary and appointed producer and entrepreneur, Eddy Mans- field, as the new President of UAPC.

Eddy Mansfield, a former two-sport professional athlete and now award-winning producer of television programming, has produced television programming for twenty years and engages the services of experienced, award-winning professionals in the television industry to ensure nothing less than the best quality television programming. Eddy has been featured on ABC's 20/20, CBS Morning News, TBS, Sports Illustrated, Los Angeles Times, New York Post, CBC, People, ESPN, Vice, and Texas Hot Country Magazine.

Moving forward, Eddy's primary goal remains that of producing high-quality television series, commercials and infomercials, with a focus on cutting edge, highly marketable content. Mansfield Productions, Inc. expects to continue pre-production or production on its 2023 slate including Nationally syndicated weekly radio/podcast Mouthing Off!, Smoke & Mirrors hosted by the star of American Truckers Robb Mariani, The World's Greatest Honky Tonk, Texas Hot Country, VanNation, Chokehold hosted by RVD, Fugitive Files, Stories Behind The Lyrics, Christmas Songs & The Stories Behind Them, and Octane Mania. We believe all projects will have network or syndication deals. Other projects include Chokehold The Movie.

About Mansfield Productions, Inc.

Mansfield Productions Inc. is engaged in the business of developing and producing television programming; more specifically, reality, sports, infomercials, and family-friendly series. The executive management team, headed by Eddy Mansfield and now award-winning producer of television programming, makes possible the pursuit of development, production, and marketing strategies which drive revenue streams and cash flow while building asset value, and ultimately, enhance shareholder value. Mansfield Productions will continue to utilize long-standing relationships with the creative community on both coasts and working with well-known talent, celebrities, and sports figures in its productions.

About UAPC

UAPC's mission is to acquire operating companies and assist small-business entrepreneurs in their growth and profitability. Through owning majority stakes in its subsidiary companies UAPC seeks to maximize the value of assets and continue with a mindset of growth and building shareholders' value.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC).

Contact:

Edward Spade / CEO
www.UAPCstock.com/contact
321-578-7644

