Photo: Jaqi Thompson and Nikki Thompson - The Furlough Cheesecake | THEFURLOUGHCHEESECAKE.COM

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report

Innovation

We're focused on evolving to deliver for our customers.

The world is constantly changing - and so are the needs of the entrepreneurs we serve. At GoDaddy, we're determined to stay ahead of the curve for our customers by evolving our products through experimentation and innovation.

A Culture of Experimentation

Over the last few years, we've made an intentional shift toward a culture of experimentation. Centered on serving our customers, this cultural mindset makes it easier for the entrepreneurs we support to leverage our tools - from elevated commerce and social platforms to website hosting solutions - and propel their businesses forward.

In 2022, we started several new controlled experiments each day. We also initiated the Experimentation Showcase to further our test- and-learn culture. As part of this showcase, teams created experiments to enhance our customers' experience and submitted them for review. Selected experiments are featured in a live, cross-company showcase.

BUGBASHES

In 2022, we hosted events called Basharamaand BasharamaToo to put teams across GoDaddy in our customers' shoes to experience our products

from their point of view and identify improvement opportunities.

Technological Innovation

In 2022, we developed the GoDaddy Tech Manifesto, which powers our technological innovation and provides the GoDaddy community with a set of technology principles to support our strategy. These principles include simplicity, abstraction, consistency, extensibility, connected data and a commitment to iterate.

With this solid foundation in place, it makes it easier for our teams to make the right decisions quickly, increasing both the velocity and quality of delivery. These principles build on our existing engineering principles: security, speed of delivery, performance, availability, quality, and embracing inner source and open source communities to foster innovation.

To keep our technology teams working in alignment and to promote transparency and cross-company collaboration, GoDaddy uses Tech Radar, a forward-looking summary of GoDaddy's global technology strategy. In 2022, we launched the Tech Radar Tuesday series to highlight new technologies and encourage engagement across relevant teams.

Acquisitions

As a part of our constant evolution to meet our customers' changing needs, GoDaddy made key acquisitions in 2022 to enhance and accelerate our strategic and financial objectives:

