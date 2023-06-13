GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report: Our Customers - Innovation

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / GoDaddy
54f79b2b-145a-4f26-bdf4-5760ca8aa5c2.jpg

Photo: Jaqi Thompson and Nikki Thompson - The Furlough Cheesecake | THEFURLOUGHCHEESECAKE.COM

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Report

Innovation

We're focused on evolving to deliver for our customers.

The world is constantly changing - and so are the needs of the entrepreneurs we serve. At GoDaddy, we're determined to stay ahead of the curve for our customers by evolving our products through experimentation and innovation.

A Culture of Experimentation

Over the last few years, we've made an intentional shift toward a culture of experimentation. Centered on serving our customers, this cultural mindset makes it easier for the entrepreneurs we support to leverage our tools - from elevated commerce and social platforms to website hosting solutions - and propel their businesses forward.

In 2022, we started several new controlled experiments each day. We also initiated the Experimentation Showcase to further our test- and-learn culture. As part of this showcase, teams created experiments to enhance our customers' experience and submitted them for review. Selected experiments are featured in a live, cross-company showcase.

  • BUGBASHES
    In 2022, we hosted events called Basharamaand BasharamaToo to put teams across GoDaddy in our customers' shoes to experience our products
    from their point of view and identify improvement opportunities.

Technological Innovation

In 2022, we developed the GoDaddy Tech Manifesto, which powers our technological innovation and provides the GoDaddy community with a set of technology principles to support our strategy. These principles include simplicity, abstraction, consistency, extensibility, connected data and a commitment to iterate.

With this solid foundation in place, it makes it easier for our teams to make the right decisions quickly, increasing both the velocity and quality of delivery. These principles build on our existing engineering principles: security, speed of delivery, performance, availability, quality, and embracing inner source and open source communities to foster innovation.

To keep our technology teams working in alignment and to promote transparency and cross-company collaboration, GoDaddy uses Tech Radar, a forward-looking summary of GoDaddy's global technology strategy. In 2022, we launched the Tech Radar Tuesday series to highlight new technologies and encourage engagement across relevant teams.

Acquisitions

As a part of our constant evolution to meet our customers' changing needs, GoDaddy made key acquisitions in 2022 to enhance and accelerate our strategic and financial objectives:

About This Report
Unless otherwise noted, the GoDaddy 2022 Sustainability Report outlines our environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies, activities, progress, metrics and performance for the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2022. This report references the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and includes select Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards metrics for the Internet Media and Services sector.

GoDaddy is committed to regular, transparent communication about our sustainability progress, and to that end, we will share updates on an ongoing basis through our website and will continue to publish an annual Sustainability Report.

To learn more, please read our 2022 Sustainability Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/759559/GoDaddys-2022-Sustainability-Report-Our-Customers--Innovation

img.ashx?id=759559

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.