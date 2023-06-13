NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / In 2022, Paramount Global strengthened their commitment to social impact and used their power as a global content creator for good. This included a heavy emphasis on essential, strategic partnerships to help foster the commitment to social impact and using power as a global content creator for good.

To celebrate the collective social impact ahead of Community Day 2023 on June 14th, view the infographic linked below created to highlight some of this past year's milestones. It is underscored that none of these initiatives would be possible without dedicated community partners and passioned employees devoting their resources to causes they care about.

SEE WHAT WE ACCOMPLISHED TOGETHER

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Paramount on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Paramount

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/759565/Paramount-Social-Impacts-2022-Highlights



