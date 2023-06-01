BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2023 / SolGold ("SolGold" or the "Company") ( LSE:SOLG, Financial)( TSX:SOLG, Financial) has been advised of the sale of 580,000 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the Company by Mather Foundation Limited, a Philanthropic Auxiliary Foundation Trust Fund of which SolGold Non-Executive Director Nicholas Mather is a Trustee Director.

The sale was finalised to address obligated philanthropic and charitable donations to prostate cancer research, mental health and homelessness organisations, emergency flight care services and arts and cultural organisations in Australia. Each financial year the Mather Foundation is required to monetise assets and make cash donations to third-party charitable organisations. The financial year end in Australia is 30 June.

This announcement was approved for release by Ryan Wilson - Company Secretary.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information.

CONTACTS

Scott Caldwell

Chief Executive Officer

SolGold plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 3807 6996 Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Mather Foundation Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Mather Foundation Limited, a person closely associated with Nicholas Mather - Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: SolGold plc b) LEI: 213800HGFADQBMIEVI76 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01



GB00B0WD0R35 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £0.162 560,000 d) Aggregated information:



Aggregated volume:

Price:

Total:



560,000

£0.162

£90,733.29 e) Date of the transaction: 1 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction: LSE a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.01 GB00B0WD0R35 b) Nature of the transaction: Sale of Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) £0.167 20,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume:

Price:

Total: 20,000

£0.167

£3,333.18 e) Date of the transaction: 5 June 2023 f) Place of the transaction: LSE

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focused on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is exploring the length and breadth of the highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt, which is currently responsible for 40% of global mined copper production.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace, and minimizing the environmental impact.

SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (LSE/TSX: SOLG).

See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on twitter @SolGold plc

CAUTIONARY NOTICE

News releases, presentations and public commentary made by SolGold plc (the "Company") and its Officers may contain certain statements and expressions of belief, expectation or opinion which are forward looking statements, and which relate, inter alia, to interpretations of exploration results to date and the Company's proposed strategy, plans and objectives or to the expectations or intentions of the Company's Directors, including the plan for developing the Project currently being studied as well as the expectations of the Company as to the forward price of copper. Such forward-looking and interpretative statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the control of the Company that could cause the actual performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from such interpretations and forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, the reader should not rely on any interpretations or forward-looking statements; and save as required by the exchange rules of the TSX and LSE or by applicable laws, the Company does not accept any obligation to disseminate any updates or revisions to such interpretations or forward-looking statements. The Company may reinterpret results to date as the status of its assets and projects changes with time expenditure, metals prices and other affecting circumstances.

This release may contain "forward‑looking information". Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans for developing its properties. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: transaction risks; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including assay results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling and/or mine development plan; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; the preliminary nature of visual assessments; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other required approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; the global economic climate; fluctuations in commodity prices; the ability of the Company to complete further exploration activities, including drilling; delays in the development of projects; environmental risks; community and non-governmental actions; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; the ability of the Company to retain its key management employees and skilled and experienced personnel; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company and its officers do not endorse, or reject or otherwise comment on the conclusions, interpretations or views expressed in press articles or third-party analysis.

