Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) has extended its streak to six years ranked on the Fortune 500, coming in at No. 473 in the 2023 Fortune 500 list. The publication released its annual rankings on Monday morning.

To compile its annual Fortune 500 list, the magazine considers U.S.-based companies who file financial statements with a government agency and ranks them based on their last available fiscal year revenues as of March 31 of each calendar year.

Cintas’ most recent complete fiscal year was its fiscal year 2022 – which closed more than a year ago on May 31, 2022 – when it posted record revenues of $7.855 billion. This marked a 10.39% increase in revenues over its fiscal year 2021 performance of $7.116 billion.

“Earning another Fortune 500 designation is a fantastic acknowledgement of our 43,000-plus employee-partners’ dedication to delivering incredible value to our customers, day-in and day-out,” said Todd Schneider, Cintas President and CEO. “We take immense pride in our customers’ confidence in us and we continue to identify safer, cleaner, greener, more sustainable and more innovative solutions that help keep them ready and one step ahead – for both their employees, but also the people they serve.”

Cintas closed its fiscal year 2023 last week on May 31, 2023. In its first three quarters of disclosed FY’23 earnings, Cintas reported revenues of $6.531 billion, a total that paced above equivalent FY’22 revenues – $5.780 billion – by 13.0%.

Since first entering the Fortune 500 on its 2018 list, Cintas’ revenues have grown 47.6% from its fiscal year 2017 mark of $5.323 billion.

Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe, and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, towels, restroom supplies, workplace water services, first aid and safety products, eye-wash stations, safety training, fire extinguishers, sprinkler systems and alarm service, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

