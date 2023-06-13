MEDIA ADVISORY: Entegris to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for $600 Million Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs, Joined by Mayor Mobolade and Other Local Officials

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Entegris will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its $600 million manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event will include remarks from Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Loy; Colorado Springs’ newly inaugurated Mayor Yemi Mobolade; El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer; and Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, as well as other dignitaries.

The new campus, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operation in early 2025, will be built in phases. The 100,000-square-foot facility will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) divisions.

The center for excellence will play an important role in the Colorado Springs community and has the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years.

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs
When: June 7, 2023, 10:30 AM MT
Where: 301 S. Rockrimmon Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO
Speakers:
Entegris President and CEO, Bertrand Loy
Entegris Divisional President, Advanced Materials Handling, Bill Shaner
Mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade
CEO of Norwood Development Group, Chris Jenkins
El Paso County Commissioner, Cami Bremer
President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer
Contacts:
Connie Chandler
Senior Director of Corporate Communications
T +1 714-504-5147
[email protected]

NOTE FOR MEDIA: Media who plan to attend should RSVP to [email protected] as soon as possible with full name (as it appears on a government-issued identification) for security purposes.

About Entegris

Entegris is the global leader in electronic materials for the semiconductor market. With approximately 9,000 employees across its global operations, Entegris offers the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative unit-driven end-to-end offering for semiconductor customers, in addition to solutions for the life sciences and other advanced manufacturing environments. Entegris’ solutions help customers improve their performance, productivity and yields to enable technologies that transform the world. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information about Entegris, visit us at www.entegris.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230606005805r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005805/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.