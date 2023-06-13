On Wednesday, June 7, 2023, Entegris will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its $600 million manufacturing center of excellence in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The event will include remarks from Entegris President and Chief Executive Officer Bertrand Loy; Colorado Springs’ newly inaugurated Mayor Yemi Mobolade; El Paso County Commissioner Cami Bremer; and Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer, President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, as well as other dignitaries.

The new campus, which is targeted to begin initial commercial operation in early 2025, will be built in phases. The 100,000-square-foot facility will support production for Entegris’ Microcontamination Control (MC) and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) divisions.

The center for excellence will play an important role in the Colorado Springs community and has the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years.

What: Groundbreaking Ceremony for Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Colorado Springs When: June 7, 2023, 10:30 AM MT Where: 301 S. Rockrimmon Blvd Colorado Springs, CO

Speakers: Entegris President and CEO, Bertrand Loy Entegris Divisional President, Advanced Materials Handling, Bill Shaner Mayor of Colorado Springs, Yemi Mobolade CEO of Norwood Development Group, Chris Jenkins El Paso County Commissioner, Cami Bremer President & CEO, Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer

About Entegris

Entegris is the global leader in electronic materials for the semiconductor market. With approximately 9,000 employees across its global operations, Entegris offers the industry’s most comprehensive and innovative unit-driven end-to-end offering for semiconductor customers, in addition to solutions for the life sciences and other advanced manufacturing environments. Entegris’ solutions help customers improve their performance, productivity and yields to enable technologies that transform the world. It has manufacturing, customer service, and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information about Entegris, visit us at www.entegris.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

