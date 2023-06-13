Summer is around the corner! Five tips to help Canadians make responsible choices about alcohol consumption

2 hours ago
After a long winter, Canadians return to their favourite warm weather recreational activities. It’s the perfect time to open the cottage, get out on the bike, appreciate the simple pleasure of barbecuing on a freshly mowed lawn or host family and friends to a backyard gathering.

With summer around the corner, Ana Fitzgibbons, Director of Diageo in Society for North America, encourages responsible choices and moderation to make the most of this season. These are some tips to help Canadians make positive choices about alcohol.

  • Food. From BBQ ribs to poutine, always have food! It is essential to slowdown alcohol absorption for those who choose to drink.
  • Hydrate. After a long day in the sun, it’s easy to get dehydrated. Make sure to drink plenty of water and space your drinks with non-alcoholic beverages.
  • Processing alcohol. On average, it takes about one hour for the liver to process one standard drink, whether its beer, wine or spirits. The effect of alcohol is determined by how much people drink, not what they drink. Remember, everyone processes alcohol differently, so keep that in mind when thinking of a potential “last call”.
  • Mix it up. Plan fun activities that don’t revolve around drinking alcohol. Have fun playing your favorite sports with your friends, or simply enjoy board games or charades!
  • Getting home safe. Plan ahead and get home safely by designating a driver or getting a ride share service. Remember, there is no excuse to drive impaired.

To learn more tips and help people make informed choices this season, Canadians can visit DRINKiQ - a dedicated responsible drinking website available in English and French, that provides information and practical advice on alcohol, alongside a range of resources to encourage moderate consumption.

Diageo is committed to changing the way the world drinks for the better by promoting moderation and addressing the harmful use of alcohol. This is a core pillar of Diageo’s 10-year sustainability plan, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress, which includes an ambition to reach one billion people with messages of moderation by 2030.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

