UBS Financial Advisors in Southern California Named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-in-State, and PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers Lists

41 minutes ago
UBS announced today that more than 30 financial advisors in the Southern California region of the firm’s Pacific Desert market have been named to several industry recognition lists by Forbes and PLANADVISER for 2023. Twenty-eight advisors were named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list, six advisors were named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors list, and two retirement plan advisors have been named to the PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers list for 2023.

UBS’s Pacific Desert market consists of offices in Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona. Of the 28 advisors recognized as Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, 14 are based in Orange County; 13 are based in San Diego County; and one is in the Inland Empire.

"Congratulations to all our advisors in Orange County, San Diego, and Riverside for being recognized with these outstanding distinctions,” said Justin+Frame, UBS Pacific Desert Market Executive. “Their commitment to providing excellent service and custom solutions is what sets them apart as top advisors in their areas. We look forward to their continued dedication in helping clients navigate their financial futures.”

The advisors in Orange County, San Diego and Riverside named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list are:

Newport Beach

San Diego

James Axelson

Blair Cannon

Marc Foster

Peter Andreasen

Blake Foster

Courtney Liddy

Brian Gooding

Bryan Thompson

Jeffery Hamilton

Earl Thompson

Ed Levin

Kalyn Maher Walker

Michael Miremadi

Thomas Podmajersky

Carmel Valley

Barry Porter

Steven DeMatteo

Lynne Sebastian

Nicholas Villasenor

La Jolla

Riverside

Frank Baldwin

Scott Morris

Brian Donaldson

Stephen LaFata

Irvine

Andrew Galewski

James Chiate

Braydon Hamilton

Anthony Guinane

Christopher Radici

Michael Thompson

The advisors named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors list are:

Advisor name

Office location

Liling Lee

Irvine

Panfang Fu

Newport Beach

Lynne Sebastian

Newport Beach

Candice Gleeson

San Diego

Courtney Liddy

San Diego

Kalyn Maher Walker

San Diego

Additionally, UBS Financial Advisors Jennifer Hocking in Irvine and Panfang Fu in Newport Beach were named to the 2023 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisors list.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 7,000 Advisors across the country, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in client assets. The seventh annual Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 1,697 women collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. The rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full Forbes lists and further information, visit:
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors%2F+%0A
https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-in-state-women-advisors%2F

PLANADVISER’s Top Retirement Plan Advisers recognizes the top 207 retirement plan advisers in the industry based on quantitative measures. To be listed, advisers must have a minimum requirement of 50 plan clients or retirement plan assets under advisement of $400 million or more. For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.planadviser.com%2Fawards%2F2023-top-retirement-plan-advisers%2F

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. Although neither UBS Financial Services Inc. or its employees pay a fee in exchange for these ratings, UBS may hire RJ Shook to be a speaker for events. Past performance is not an indication of future results. For press use only.

