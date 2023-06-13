UBS announced today that more than 30 financial advisors in the Southern California region of the firm’s Pacific Desert market have been named to several industry recognition lists by Forbes and PLANADVISER for 2023. Twenty-eight advisors were named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisor list, six advisors were named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors list, and two retirement plan advisors have been named to the PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisers list for 2023.

UBS’s Pacific Desert market consists of offices in Southern California, Hawaii and Arizona. Of the 28 advisors recognized as Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, 14 are based in Orange County; 13 are based in San Diego County; and one is in the Inland Empire.

"Congratulations to all our advisors in Orange County, San Diego, and Riverside for being recognized with these outstanding distinctions,” said Justin+Frame, UBS Pacific Desert Market Executive. “Their commitment to providing excellent service and custom solutions is what sets them apart as top advisors in their areas. We look forward to their continued dedication in helping clients navigate their financial futures.”

The advisors in Orange County, San Diego and Riverside named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list are:

Newport Beach San Diego James Axelson Blair Cannon Marc Foster Peter Andreasen Blake Foster Courtney Liddy Brian Gooding Bryan Thompson Jeffery Hamilton Earl Thompson Ed Levin Kalyn Maher Walker Michael Miremadi Thomas Podmajersky Carmel Valley Barry Porter Steven DeMatteo Lynne Sebastian Nicholas Villasenor La Jolla Riverside Frank Baldwin Scott Morris Brian Donaldson Stephen LaFata Irvine Andrew Galewski James Chiate Braydon Hamilton Anthony Guinane Christopher Radici Michael Thompson

The advisors named to the 2023 Forbes Best-in-State Women Wealth Advisors list are:

Advisor name Office location Liling Lee Irvine Panfang Fu Newport Beach Lynne Sebastian Newport Beach Candice Gleeson San Diego Courtney Liddy San Diego Kalyn Maher Walker San Diego

Additionally, UBS Financial Advisors Jennifer Hocking in Irvine and Panfang Fu in Newport Beach were named to the 2023 PLANADVISER Top Retirement Plan Advisors list.

The 2023 Forbes/SHOOK Research Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list is comprised of over 7,000 Advisors across the country, collectively managing nearly $11 trillion in client assets. The seventh annual Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors features 1,697 women collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion. The rankings, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative measures including phone and in-person interviews, compliance records, and revenue generated for their firms.

For the full Forbes lists and further information, visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-in-state-wealth-advisors%2F+%0A

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.forbes.com%2Flists%2Fbest-in-state-women-advisors%2F

PLANADVISER’s Top Retirement Plan Advisers recognizes the top 207 retirement plan advisers in the industry based on quantitative measures. To be listed, advisers must have a minimum requirement of 50 plan clients or retirement plan assets under advisement of $400 million or more. For the full list and further information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.planadviser.com%2Fawards%2F2023-top-retirement-plan-advisers%2F

