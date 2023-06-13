NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Hesai Group ("Hesai") ( HSAI) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is on behalf of investors who purchased Hesai Group securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Hesai’s February 2023 initial public offering.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hesai-group-class-action-submission-form?prid=40347&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Hesai includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3); as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared.

DEADLINE: June 6, 2023

Aggrieved Hesai investors only have until June 6, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]