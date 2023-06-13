BAB, Inc. Announces Cash Distribution

44 minutes ago
DEERFIELD, Ill., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. ( BABB), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly distribution of one cent ($0.01) per share, payable on July 11, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023.

The Company believes it is possible for tax purposes, a portion of this distribution and any future distributions that the Board may declare in 2023 (collectively, the “Distributions”) may be treated as a return of capital to shareholders to the extent of each shareholder’s basis, while the remaining portion of the Distributions may be treated as a dividend.

The portion of the July 11, 2023 Distribution that will be treated as a dividend will not be determined until January 2024, as that portion is dependent upon the Company’s earnings for tax purposes for its fiscal year ending November 30, 2023. The final determination will be reported to recipients of the Distributions on a tax information return in early 2024.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “forecast,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “believe” and similar expressions and all statements which are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the company’s actual results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements to differ from the future results, performance (financial or operating), or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The above factors are more fully discussed in the company’s SEC filings.

Contact: BAB, Inc.
Michael K. Murtaugh
Phone: (847) 948-7520 Fax: (847) 405-8140
www.babcorp.com
