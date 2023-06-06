PR Newswire

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced a higher standard of living with new homes in Ibis Landing, the sought-after master-planned golf community in the fast-growing city of Lehigh Acres, FL, near Fort Myers.

Homebuyers at Ibis Landing can enjoy a laidback golf and country club lifestyle with homes starting in the high $200,000s. The gated community is nestled between the active metropolitan area of Fort Myers and the natural beauty of hiking trails, horseback riding, fishing and hunting at the Dinner Island Ranch Wildlife Area and Okaloacoochee Slough State Forest.

"Ibis Landing is a community that truly provides a unique opportunity to experience the Southwest Florida lifestyle with budget-friendly elegance," said Ashley Shenk, Director of Marketing at Lennar Southwest Florida. "Every home is designed with modern living in mind, complete with open-concept layouts, stylish finishes and popular features. This is a community that is only going to continue to grow in popularity."

Ibis Landing offers a range of surprisingly affordable two-, three- and four-bedroom single-family and multi-family homes. Each home comes with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular features are built into the base price of the home. Designer touches throughout the home are ideal for every stage of life – from families to empty-nesters, seasonal residents and everyone in between.

Promoting a life of ultimate relaxation and leisure, purchasing a home at Ibis Landing includes a golf membership to the exclusive Ibis Landing Golf & Country Club. This 18-hole championship golf course designed by Gordon B. Lewis will challenge even the most experienced golfers, while still being enjoyable for beginners. Residents can enjoy a club-like atmosphere without ever leaving the community – with onsite amenities including a clubhouse, pickleball and tennis courts, resort-style pool and fitness center.

The Ibis Landing Welcome Home Center and sales office is on Copperhead Drive in Lehigh Acres. For more information, call (239) 208-6417 or visit the community's page at www.Ibis-Landing.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

